Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian 0n President Marcos' call for local governments to address malnutrition

PHILIPPINES, March 8 - Press Release

March 8, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON PRESIDENT MARCOS' CALL FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENTS TO ADDRESS MALNUTRITION I fully support the President's call for local governments to invest in nutrition for at-risk pregnant mothers and their children's first 1,000 days. Proper nutrition is key to strengthening learners' foundations and addressing our education crisis. It is worth noting that the President also issued a directive to the Department of the Interior and Local Government to include healthcare and nutrition as priority indicators in the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG). This aligns with our proposal, which was adopted in the ratified Early Childhood Care and Development System Act, where Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) indicators shall be incorporated in the Relevant Assessment Criteria under the SGLG. Moving forward, we need to mobilize our local government units in the delivery of ECCD programs and services, including nutrition and healthcare programs. We also hope to achieve this once the ratified ECCD bill is signed into law. Mahalagang bigyan natin ng matatag na pundasyon ang kalusugan ng ating mga mag-aaral dahil nakasalalay dito ang kanilang kakayahang matuto.

