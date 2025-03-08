Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,755 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian 0n President Marcos' call for local governments to address malnutrition

PHILIPPINES, March 8 - Press Release
March 8, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON PRESIDENT MARCOS' CALL FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENTS TO ADDRESS MALNUTRITION

I fully support the President's call for local governments to invest in nutrition for at-risk pregnant mothers and their children's first 1,000 days. Proper nutrition is key to strengthening learners' foundations and addressing our education crisis. It is worth noting that the President also issued a directive to the Department of the Interior and Local Government to include healthcare and nutrition as priority indicators in the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG). This aligns with our proposal, which was adopted in the ratified Early Childhood Care and Development System Act, where Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) indicators shall be incorporated in the Relevant Assessment Criteria under the SGLG.

Moving forward, we need to mobilize our local government units in the delivery of ECCD programs and services, including nutrition and healthcare programs. We also hope to achieve this once the ratified ECCD bill is signed into law. Mahalagang bigyan natin ng matatag na pundasyon ang kalusugan ng ating mga mag-aaral dahil nakasalalay dito ang kanilang kakayahang matuto.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian 0n President Marcos' call for local governments to address malnutrition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more