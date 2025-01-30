XLink Communications Leads the Charge in Transforming Payment Solutions and Advancing Financial Inclusion Across Africa

This was a complete reset for the organisation, the market diversification strategy impacted every aspect of our operations. It wasn’t just about changing one thing; we reinvented the entire company. ” — Dr. Thanusha Govender, XLink CEO

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XLink Communications Pty (Ltd) is revolutionising the payments landscape through a suite of innovative products that are reshaping the customer payment experience. Over the past two years, XLink has solidified its position as a purpose-driven PayTech leader, committed to advancing financial inclusion—a critical driver for a prosperous African continent.In 2022, Dr. Thanusha Govender took the helm as CEO, introducing a bold new vision for XLink. Under her leadership, the company has undergone a strategic transformation from a connectivity provider to a multifaceted payment technology powerhouse, offering end-to-end integrated payment solutions. These solutions encompass hardware, software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure, an aggregator connectivity platform, lifecycle and supply chain management, field technician networks, and call centre services, positioning XLink at the forefront of payment orchestration.“This was a complete reset for the organisation,” stated Dr. Govender. “The market diversification strategy impacted every aspect of our operations. It wasn’t just about changing one thing; we reinvented the entire company, short of the name.”Today, XLink serves a diverse array of clients, including leading financial service providers, FinTech companies, merchant acquirers, payment aggregators, telcos, retailers, government entities, and businesses engaged in POS payments, ATMs, and cash management services. With a steadfast focus on innovation and financial inclusion, XLink continues to influence Africa’s payments ecosystem by offering modular, interoperable solutions that address the continent’s evolving needs.In line with its mission to create lasting societal impact, XLink is proud to announce the launch of XLink Send, its first cross-border payments solution. XLink Send is a remittance-as-a-service platform designed to empower banks, telcos, retailers, and FinTechs to offer affordable, efficient remittance services to both corporate and retail customers. In an industry known for high fees, XLink Send prioritises affordability, enabling users to send remittances across a variety of channels, including WhatsApp, mobile apps for retail users, and a web portal for corporate clients. These channels seamlessly integrate into a client environment and work along their existing technology estate.Looking ahead, XLink remains resolute in its commitment to improving financial access, ensuring that financial services are available to everyone, anytime, anywhere. With a strong foundation, visionary leadership, and a drive for innovation, XLink is poised for continued growth, remaining at the forefront of Africa’s dynamic payments landscape by delivering seamless, accessible, and affordable payment solutions for individuals and businesses alike.For more information:Marketing: Chiraag Juguth at chiraagj@xlcontractor.co.zaPublic Relations: Caroline Hillary at caroline@darkm.co.za

XLink Communications in A Moment With… | A Market Leader in Payment Technology

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.