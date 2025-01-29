Xraised Hosts Exclusive Interview with Professor Jan Oliver Schwarz: Unlocking Strategic Foresight for a VUCA World

GREATER MUNICH METROPOLITAN AREA, BAVARIA, GERMANY, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised recently featured Professor Jan Oliver Schwarz, renowned author of Strategic Foresight, Professor of Strategic Foresight and Trend Analysis, and Head of the Bavarian Foresight-Institute, in an exclusive interview that delved into the dynamic and transformative field of strategic foresight. The conversation unveiled valuable insights into how organizations can navigate volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) environments with the help of foresight practices.

Professor Schwarz, an authority in strategic and corporate foresight with over 20 years of research and consulting experience, highlighted the key principles and methodologies behind his work. His book, Strategic Foresight: An Introductory Guide to Practice, serves as a comprehensive resource for leaders, managers, and students aiming to adopt foresight strategies to address the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Professor Schwarz emphasized the balance between theoretical foundations and practical applications in his book, sharing seven guiding principles that empower organizations to proactively anticipate and adapt to future scenarios. Reflecting on two decades of experience, he noted a growing demand for foresight practices in both the public and private sectors, stating, “Recent years have brought a new push for foresight, driven by increasing complexities and uncertainties.” A hallmark of his approach lies in the seamless integration of theoretical research with practical application, ensuring foresight remains relevant and actionable for organizations.

The interview also explored emerging trends, including the challenge of distinguishing between the roles of artificial intelligence and human intelligence in foresight practices. Professor Schwarz emphasized the importance of leveraging human intuition and creativity alongside AI-driven analytics. Looking ahead, he aims to address the intersection of AI and strategic foresight, focusing on creating frameworks that balance technological advancements with human-centric insights.

About Professor Jan Oliver Schwarz

Professor Jan Oliver Schwarz is the Head of the Bavarian Foresight-Institute at Technische Hochschule Ingolstadt, Germany. He is celebrated for his pioneering work in strategic foresight, business wargaming, and leadership frameworks for VUCA environments. His latest book, Strategic Foresight, offers a concise introduction to the practice, making it an essential guide for leaders and organizations.

