Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi: DPSA Long Service Awards

Greeting and protocol

It is an honour to be part of the DPSA Long Service Awards ceremony today that marks a milestone for our honourees and the department. But before I share my tribute and congratulations, I would like to share a couple of figures as a backdrop to today’s ceremony.

I will not speak to these figures, as the intention is to let them sink in as we ponder the true significance of the time these colleagues have spent within the DPSA and the Public Service: Together, our colleagues have spent 100 years in the Public Service. This translates to 32, 850 days, or 262, 800 work hours, not taking away leave, weekends, or holidays. According to HR practitioners the average person spends a third of their lives at work, which is the equivalent of 90,000 hours.

What these figures show us is not only the time that you have given up by being at work for all these years, but also the sacrifices and trade-offs in terms of personal life, especially the family. In other words, the length of time that each of the colleagues has expended to the Public Service is more than just the passing of time but represents the creation of value in society. The 100 years of collective years of service constitutes valuable institutional knowledge, expertise and wisdom that continue to benefit the department as it discharges its mandate. Most important, your collective experience is a living repository for learning and mentoring of those employees who are young to the Public Service.

Colleagues, there are many reasons why we stay longer at a particular workplace, despite the inevitable and normal challenges of the world of work. However, on the positive side, I would like to believe that the progressive workplace policies in the DPSA have played a significant role in ensuring that the Public Service is an employer of choice. By prioritising the needs of its workforce, the DPSA has been able to attract and retain top talent and ultimately contribute to the success and effectiveness of the Public Service. The hours can be long, the work challenging, and the pressures great.

But you have persevered, driven by a sense of duty and a desire to make a positive impact. Your unwavering commitment is a source of inspiration to those who follow in your footsteps, and to those of us who are fortunate enough to work alongside you. As we celebrate this milestone, let us also reflect on the incredible legacy you have built. You have set an example for future generations of public servants to follow, showing them that dedication, service, and compassion are the hallmarks of true leadership. In closing, I want to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of all of us.

Thank you for your service, for your leadership, and for the positive change you have brought to DPSA and beyond.

We wish you continued success and fulfilment as you move forward, knowing that your work has made a lasting difference.

