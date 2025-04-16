Parliament condemns shooting of Walter Sisulu University student during protest

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Mr Tebogo Letsie, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who tragically lost their life during a protest earlier today.

According to preliminary reports, the student was fatally shot by a university residence manager after protesting students arrived at his residence. It is further alleged that a vehicle was set alight near the student accommodation during the unrest. Students have reportedly been expressing frustration over unresolved grievances, citing weeks of inaction by university management.

Mr Letsie said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time. We also extend our sympathies to the entire university community and wish a speedy recovery to the injured students. We strongly condemn this senseless and barbaric act, especially by an individual entrusted with the safety and wellbeing of students."

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training calls upon the university to prioritise the safety and security of both students and staff and to ensure that all campus spaces, including residences, remain gun-free zones conducive to learning and personal development.

Mr Letsie also called for accountability, adding, “The university must urgently investigate this breach of safety protocols, particularly the circumstances that allowed a residence manager to possess a firearm on the premises. There must be consequence management for those who failed to uphold safety standards and allowed this tragedy to occur.”

