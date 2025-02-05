“GHOST IN THE SHELL” 30th Anniversary The first-ever Ghost in the Shell all-anime series exhibition held in Tokyo 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1995 film “GHOST IN THE SHELL,” a groundbreaking cross-series exhibition featuring the entire Ghost in the Shell anime franchise has been announced for Tokyo in 2026. Alongside this exciting news, a teaser visual has also been released. The visual impressively showcases an original animation cel of Major Motoko Kusanagi, intricately interwoven with iconic scenes from past anime series.Since February 1st, a mysterious countdown had been taking place on the official Ghost in the Shell social media channels, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans. This announcement finally unveils the purpose behind the countdown.The exhibition will encapsulate the entire anime history of Ghost in the Shell, starting from Shirow Masamune’s original manga, the 1995 feature film directed by Mamoru Oshii, and the 2002 TV anime series “Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex” directed by Kenji Kamiyama. It will also highlight the 2004 theatrical anime “Innocence,” which marked its 20th anniversary last year, the 2013 film series “Ghost in the Shell: Arise” directed by Kazuchika Kise, and the 2020 streaming anime “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045,” co-directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki. Furthermore, the exhibition will include a sneak peek at the upcoming TV anime series set for release in 2026, produced by Science SARU.This will be the first-ever comprehensive exhibition that spans all anime adaptations of Ghost in the Shell over its 30-year history, making it a landmark event for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.The exhibition is being organized with the full cooperation of Production I.G, which has helmed the animation for many Ghost in the Shell projects, and Science SARU, the studio behind the upcoming 2026 series. Given this level of involvement, attendees can expect an unprecedented and immersive experience.Ghost in the Shell has garnered international acclaim beyond Japan, making this exhibition a must-see event for global fans as well. Further details and updates will be released on the official global website and social media channels, so be sure to stay tuned for more information.

