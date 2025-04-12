The Legendary Cyberpunk Sci-Fi | New TV Anime Series 'THE GHOST IN THE SHELL' by Science SARU in 2026

Main Staff | 2nd Teaser Trailer | 2nd Teaser Visual Released! A comment from the original creator, Shirow Masamune, has also arrived.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debuting in 1989, The Ghost in the Shell has inspired global hit adaptations—from Oshii’s 1995 film to various TV series, as well as a Hollywood live-action film.Today, the official title, key staff, teaser trailer, and visuals for the new TV anime series have been revealed. Previously announced in May 2024 as a new project from Science SARU, the series now has its official title: THE GHOST IN THE SHELL, keeping the same title as the original manga's.This marks the directorial debut of Mokochan, known for his work on DAN DA DAN and SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF. The script was written by acclaimed sci-fi author EnJoe Toh (Self-Reference ENGINE, Shadow.net). Character Design ＆ Executive Animation Directing are handled by Shuhei Handa (SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF, SPRIGGAN). Produced by Science SARU, known for INU-OH and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, the anime is set to air in 2026.The new teaser video showcases key animation and storyboards, offering a glimpse into the series’ unfolding drama. Also, the second teaser visual, illustrated by Shuhei Handa, features cyborg protagonist Motoko Kusanagi and the AI tank Fuchikoma, and evokes the spirit of Shirow’s original manga cover sketch.Additionally, a comment from the original creator, Shirow Masamune, was also released today.◆Work Overview・Title: THE GHOST IN THE SHELL・Format: TV Animation・Based on the manga “The Ghost in the Shell” by Shirow Masamune, originally serialized in YOUNG MAGAZINE published by KODANSHA Ltd.・Director: Mokochan・Script: EnJoe Toh・Character Design and Executive Animation Director: Shuhei Handa・Animation Production: Science SARU・Release Date: Scheduled for 2026■Comment from the Original Creator: Shirow MasamuneAnime adaptation-wise, this new THE GHOST IN THE SHELL marks the fourth version following those by Oshii, Kamiyama, and Kise. Alternatively, if we separate GHOST IN THE SHELL and Innocence, categorize the S.A.C. series into Seasons 1, 2, and Solid State Society, divide ARISE into its own series along with The New Movie, and split SAC_2045 into Seasons 1 and 2, this would be the tenth adaptation overall.Considering the shift in production staff, one could even consider this the first installment of a second generation. The original manga is quite old, so I ask for your understanding on that point (sorry!). That said, I sincerely hope this will once again be an enjoyable visual experience in some form.・ProfileShirow Masamune began his career in manga and illustration in 1982. He is the original creator of Appleseed (1984, Seishinsha), Dominion (1984, Hakusensha → Seishinsha),The Ghost in the Shell (1989, Kodansha), and Orion (1990, Seishinsha).Shirow provided the original concept for Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn (2012, Kadokawa Shoten) and served as scriptwriter and storyboarder for the anime Black Magic M-66. His art books include the INTRON DEPOT series (1992, Seishinsha), W・TAILS CAT (2012, GOT), and GREASEBERRIES (2014, GOT).He has also worked as an illustrator for novels such as Classical Fantasy Within (written by Soji Shimada, 2008, Kodansha) and The Third [Complete Edition] (2015, Mainichi Shimbun Publishing) in addition to doing design and illustration work on games, and design and plot development work on animations.■Director: MokochanBorn in 1992 and joined Science SARU in 2015. Real name: Toma Kimura.Studied under director Masaaki Yuasa as an assistant director along with Fuga Yamashiro. He worked as storyboarder and episode director on The Heike Story (2022), The Tatami Time Machine Blues (2022) and SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF (2023); he also storyboarded and directed the opening of SPTO. On DAN DA DAN (s1), he served as assistant director, in addition to storyboarding and directing both an episode and the ending animation. This animated TV series THE GHOST IN THE SHELL, set to air in 2026, marks his debut as director.■Script: EnJoe TohBorn in Sapporo in 1972, he made his debut as a writer with 2007’s Self-Reference ENGINE, which went on to win a special citation at the Phillip K. Dick Awards. His writings have won many awards: Harlequin's Butterfly won the Akutagawa Prize, The Empire of Corpses (co-written with Project Itoh) won the Nihon SF Taisho Special Award, Mojika won the Kawabata Yasunari Prize for Literature and Nihon SF Taisho Prize, and Code Buddha won the Yomiuri Prize for Literature. He handled scripts and SF advising on the animated series Godzilla Singular Point, and he also works as a translator. Some of his translations include Charles Yu’s How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe, Lafcadio Hearn’s Kwaidan (into Japanese), and Ugetsu Monogatari (into modern Japanese).■Character Design ＆ Executive Animation Director: Shuhei HandaBorn in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka in 1984. Originally an employee at Gainax, he is currently a freelance animator at TRIGGER. After participating in Little Witch Academia (2013, Anime Mirai version), KILL la KILL (2013~2014), One-Punch Man (2015), and Space Patrol Luluco (2016), he served as character designer and chief animation director on Little Witch Academia (2017, TV series). Continuing to further branch out, he served as character designer on SPRIGGAN (2022) and SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF (2023), but his battle continues...■Production InformationAn animation studio dedicated to exploring new techniques and fostering young talent, producing works across TV, theatrical releases, and streaming platforms. Notable works include Lu Over the Wall (winner of the Cristal Award for Best Feature at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival), The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl, DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, INU-OH, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF, The Colors Within, and DAN DA DAN.Upcoming projects include:・DAN DA DAN Season 2 (Japanese nationwide premiere on July, 2025).・SANDA (2025)・THE GHOST IN THE SHELL (2026)■Original Work Information: The Ghost in the ShellIn 1989, Shirow Masamune began serializing The Ghost in the Shell in Young Magazine Kaizokuban. The story follows Major Motoko Kusanagi, cyborg leader of Section 9, combating cyberterrorism. The series features cyberpunk elements and philosophical themes, and explores the fusion of humans and technology, identity, and consciousness. It has influenced creators worldwide and been adapted multiple times.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.