Pirche AG Announces Partnership with UT Health San Antonio

GRüNWALD, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pirche AG has today announced an ongoing partnership with UT Health San Antonio , which gives the university access to the novel TxPredictor platform. Pirche’s patented epitope matching technology provides a more precise picture of patient immune dynamics that can aid decisions related to donor selection, risk stratification, and immunosuppression management.“We look ahead with great excitement to discovering the full potential of enhanced, specialized, transplant immunologic risk assessment with PIRCHE,” said Dr. Kelley Hitchman, Director of Histocompatibility & Immunogenetics for UT Health. “Harnessing this technology to increase the depth of transplant paired donation compatibility assessments, identify opportunities for more personalized patient immunosuppressive protocols, and investigate new mechanisms to enhance graft longevity are opportunities we embrace.”“We are very excited about our collaboration with UT Health,” remarked Christopher McCloskey, Pirche’s Executive Vice President, Transplant Medicine. “We look forward to working closely with Dr. Hitchman and her team to support broader transplant access and enable more personalized decision-making related to immunosuppression—which has the potential to bring us closer to the aspiration of one graft for life.”To learn more about how Pirche’s breakthrough technology can support your transplant program’s goals and better patient outcomes, visit pirche.com

