Fleet Industry Veteran Matt Dyer Appointed as New CEO of Merchants Fleet

Matt Dyer - Merchants Fleet Chief Executive Officer

HOOKSETT, NH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation’s leader in innovative fleet solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Dyer as Chief Executive Officer. Dyer brings decades of industry leadership and expertise to the role, including four years as CEO of LeasePlan USA.

“Matt is an extraordinary leader with a deep understanding of fleet and a long legacy of inspiring transformative change,” said Brad Burgess, interim co-CEO of Merchants Fleet. “As a true veteran of the industry, Matt’s leadership is defined by a bold vision, a collaborative spirit, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We are fortunate to have a leader of his caliber guiding Merchants into this next chapter, and we look forward to working together as we forge an exciting way forward for our company and our clients.”

Dyer’s extensive career includes leadership roles across the global fleet management industry. As CEO and President of LeasePlan USA, he improved the company’s client net promoter score, implemented scalable operations, launched a portfolio of products, and invested in tech innovations which resulted in historic growth for the company. Following the successful sale of LeasePlan USA, Dyer played a role in the integration of the business with Wheels.

Prior to his leadership in the U.S., Dyer served as CEO of LeasePlan UK, overseeing the corporate, public sector, and SME markets. His tenure with LeasePlan also included senior roles as Chief Commercial Officer in the UK, and as Managing Director of LeasePlan International for LeasePlan Corporation. In addition to his industry experience, Dyer has also served as Chairman of the UK trade association for the vehicle rental and leasing sector.

Dyer holds a BSc in Managerial and Administrative Studies from Aston University in the UK and currently resides in Atlanta, GA, with his wife and their two daughters.

"Merchants’ unwavering dedication to its clients lies at the core of its success, inspiring bold innovation and a distinctive ability to think beyond conventional boundaries. I value this client commitment very highly and see it as an important vision for our business,” said Dyer. "I am honored to join the company at such a pivotal and exciting moment in its evolution, and to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the business as we redefine what’s possible for our employees, clients, and partners."

Dyer’s appointment succeeds interim co-CEOs Brad Burgess and Kirk Hoffman who will return to their roles as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer respectively. Merchants' Executive Leadership team and Board of Directors extend their heartfelt gratitude to both gentlemen for their contributions and leadership during the company’s CEO search.

