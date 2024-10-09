Embrace The Festive Spirit of Diwali with Celebrity Chef Shipra Khanna at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

RIHA - JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa JW Marriott Maldives Chef Shipra Khanna

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Exclusive Menus Inspired by Diwali’s Rich Traditions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the festival of lights approaches, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a luxurious multi-generational haven, is delighted to announce an exclusive collaboration with celebrated Chef Shipra Khanna, winner of MasterChef India. This year’s Diwali celebrations promise to be a feast for the senses, with a one-of-a-kind gastronomic experience at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa on October 12 and 13, 2024.

Chef Shipra, an award-winning chef, author, and television personality, is renowned for her innovative approach to Indian cuisine, skilfully blending tradition with contemporary flair. At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, she will curate exclusive menus that emphasize locally sourced ingredients harvested from the JW Garden. This commitment to freshness ensures that every dish bursts with vibrant flavours, elegantly reflecting the resort’s dedication to sustainability.

On October 12, Chef Shipra will showcase ‘The Art of Indian Cuisine’ with a six-course wine-pairing dinner at RIHA, an enchanting destination dining centred around a sunken outdoor Tandoor & Tawa. Guests will embark on a flavourful journey in this hidden oasis, surrounded by breathtaking views of the horizon and sunset. Each course is expertly paired with the finest wines, ensuring every course harmonizes in taste and texture. This groundbreaking fusion of Indian and French cuisine showcases an innovative and delicious approach, as Chef Shipra draws inspiration from her extensive travels in France.

“I am thrilled to bring a taste of contemporary Indian cuisine to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa,” says Chef Shipra. “From the north to the south of France, I’ve learned from incredible chefs and friends. This menu is an ode to my experiences, featuring dishes like Coconut-Bouillabaisse—a traditional French preparation from Marseille, served with an Indian twist.”

On the second evening, Chef Shipra will unveil a traditional Thali course at Aailaa, the resort's all-day dining restaurant, inviting guests to savour a Diwali-themed dinner. This beautifully arranged platter features an assortment of small dishes that showcase Chef Shipra’s signature creations, with each dish complementing the others in a delightful balance of flavours, textures, and colours. As a health ambassador for India, Chef Shipra emphasizes the importance of including millets—nutritious and eco-friendly grains—in everyday diets. This dinner invites guests to expand their culinary horizons by savouring the richness of Indian cuisine through new, delectable, and healthy options.

In celebration of the Festival of Lights, special highlights from Chef Shipra’s menu include Rajma ki Galouti, Smoked Jungla Maas, and the exquisite Makhan Malai dessert adorned with gold vark, pistachios, and saffron

"We are excited to welcome Chef Shipra Khanna to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa," said General Manager Mohit Dembla. "This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing meaningful experiences. In the month of Diwali, we are proud to present an exquisite culinary journey that embodies the rich flavors and traditions of Indian cuisine."

Chef Shipra’s exclusive menus will remain available for one month following the celebration, allowing more guests to enjoy her gourmet artistry during Diwali’s period.

Dinner at RIHA is priced at USD $450++ per person, with limited seating (maximum capacity: 6 pax). Thali Dinner at Aailaa is priced at USD $275++ per person and will be available from October 13 through November 15, 2024. Room rates start from $650 per night.

For further information and reservations, please visit: www.jwmarriottmaldives.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.