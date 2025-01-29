Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Projected for Strong Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Report:

• The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

• According to DelveInsight’s epidemiology model, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) in the 7MM were approximately 1 million in 2023, with the number expected to rise during the forecast period (2024-2034), driven by increased awareness and advancements in diagnostic techniques.

• The US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB in 2023, accounting for around 381K cases, while France had the least, with 37K cases.

• Among EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023 (approximately 225K cases), followed by Spain (149K cases) and Italy (90K cases).

• Severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB in the EU4 and the UK in 2023 included approximately 235K moderate cases, 164K severe cases, and 152K mild cases.

• The total Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Treatment Market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2023.

• In July 2024, findings presented at the World Bronchiectasis Conference showed that patients with NCFB had improved quality of life and less FEV1 and FVC decline with 52-week once-daily brensocatib compared to placebo.

• Emerging drugs include Brensocatib, Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb), FASENRA (benralizumab), ARINA-1 (RVN-301), HSK31858, AP-PA02, Ensifentrine (Nebulizer), Itepekimab, BI 1291583, CHF 6333, CSL787, and others.

• Key companies in the NCFB treatment market include Insmed, AstraZeneca, Zambon, Renovion, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

• The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis and cancer treatment market is expected to grow significantly, driven by new therapy approvals and advancements in screening techniques.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Overview

NCFB is a chronic inflammatory lung condition characterized by irreversible bronchial dilation, resulting in persistent sputum production and compromised bacterial clearance. This dysfunction establishes a detrimental cycle where ineffective pathogen elimination leads to recurrent infections, chronic inflammation, and progressive pulmonary damage. Symptoms commonly include cough, excessive sputum production, and frequent respiratory infections, alongside additional manifestations such as shortness of breath, wheezing, hemoptysis, and chest pain.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NCFB

• Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Microbiology of NCFB Patients

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapies and Key Companies

• Brensocatib: Insmed/AstraZeneca

• Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb): Zambon

• FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca

• ARINA-1 (RVN-301): Renovion

• HSK31858: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group/Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A

• AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals

• Ensifentrine (Nebulizer): Verona Pharma

• Itepekimab: Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

• BI 1291583: Boehringer Ingelheim

• CHF 6333: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

• CSL787: CSL

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Strengths

• Growing awareness of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) and advancements in diagnostic techniques are leading to earlier and more accurate diagnosis, which is expanding the patient pool and driving market growth.

• The development of innovative therapies, such as brensocatib and inhaled colistimethate sodium, is enhancing treatment options, improving disease management, and addressing unmet medical needs in the NCFB market.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Opportunities

• With limited FDA-approved treatments for NCFB, there is a significant opportunity for companies to develop new therapies that target the underlying causes and symptoms of the disease, improving patient outcomes.

• The increasing prevalence of NCFB among elderly populations offers a growth opportunity for treatments that can better manage disease progression and improve quality of life, particularly in frail patients.

Scope of the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Companies: Insmed, AstraZeneca, Zambon, Renovion, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

• Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapies: Brensocatib, Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb), FASENRA (benralizumab), ARINA-1 (RVN-301), HSK31858, AP-PA02, Ensifentrine (Nebulizer), Itepekimab, BI 1291583, CHF 6333, CSL787, and others.

• Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis current marketed and Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis emerging therapies

• Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Dynamics: Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market drivers and Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Access and Reimbursement

