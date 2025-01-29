Don't Let The Bedbugs Bite Bed Bugs In A Mattress Bed Bug Eggs

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: Universal Pest & Termite Addresses the Growing Bed Bug Epidemic in Hotels and Offers Tips for Prevention- As Universal Pest & Termite celebrates 25 years in business serving Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, and surrounding cities, they are also addressing a pressing issue in the hospitality industry - the spread of bed bugs through hotels. With the rise in international travel and the increasing resistance of bed bugs to pesticides, this epidemic has become a major concern for both hotel guests and owners.Bed bugs are small, reddish-brown insects that feed on human blood and can easily hitch a ride on luggage, clothing, and other personal belongings. This means that guests staying in infested hotel rooms can unknowingly bring these pests home with them, leading to a widespread infestation. But can you get a disease from bed bugs? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while bed bugs are not known to transmit diseases, their bites can cause itching, allergic reactions, and even psychological distress.So where do bed bugs hide in hotel rooms? They can be found in mattresses, box springs, headboards, and even behind picture frames and electrical outlets. To help prevent bringing bed bugs home, Universal Pest & Termite recommends the following tips: thoroughly inspect your hotel room for signs of bed bugs, such as blood spots or shed skins; keep your luggage off the floor and on luggage racks; and wash and dry all clothing on high heat before unpacking at home.Universal Pest & Termite has been providing pest control services to the Virginia Beach area for 25 years and is committed to helping both hotels and individuals combat the bed bug epidemic. Their team of trained professionals uses the latest techniques and treatments to effectively eliminate bed bugs and prevent future infestations. With their expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction, Universal Pest & Termite is the go-to source for pest control in the Virginia Beach area.As the bed bug epidemic continues to spread through hotels, it is important for both guests and hotel owners to take preventative measures. By following the tips provided by Universal Pest & Termite and seeking professional pest control services, we can all work together to combat this growing issue. For more information on bed bug prevention and treatment, visit Universal Pest & Termite's website www.universalpest.com or call (757) 502-0200.For more information on Bed Bugs feel free to visit https://www.universalpest.com/home-pest-control/bed-bug-pest-control-service/

