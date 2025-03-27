Homeowners in Virginia Warned About Mistaking Swarming Termites for Flying Ants

Swarming Termite Flying Termites in Virginia Beach

Every Homeowner in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and surrounding city should know the difference between a swarming termite and a flying ant.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home Owners in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and Surrounding Cities Warned About Mistaking Swarming Termites for Flying AntsAs the weather warms up, many home owners in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and surrounding cities may start to notice swarms of insects flying around their homes. While it may be easy to dismiss these insects as harmless flying ants, experts are warning that this simple mistake could end up costing thousands of dollars in termite damage if not caught sooner.Universal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control company in the area, is celebrating their 25th anniversary and is using this milestone to raise awareness about the importance of termite inspections. According to their experts, termites are often mistaken for flying ants due to their similar appearance, but the consequences of this mistake can be devastating."Termites are often referred to as 'silent destroyers' because they can cause significant damage to a home without being detected until it's too late," said George Pilkington, owner of Universal Pest & Termite. "Many home owners in our area make the mistake of thinking swarming termites are just flying ants and delay getting a termite inspection . This can result in thousands of dollars in damage and costly repairs."Virginia Residents Beware: Average Cost of Termite Damage Exceeds Cost of TreatmentAs the weather warms up, homeowners in Virginia may be facing a costly problem - termite infestations. According to recent data, the average cost of termite damage per infestation in Virginia is a staggering $8,000. This is significantly higher than the cost of a termite treatment, making it crucial for residents to take preventative measures to protect their homes.Termites are small insects that feed on wood and can cause extensive damage to homes if left untreated. They are often referred to as "silent destroyers" because they can go undetected for long periods of time, causing significant damage before being discovered. In Virginia, termites are a common problem due to the state's warm and humid climate, making it an ideal environment for these pests to thrive.According to experts, the average cost of termite damage per infestation in Virginia is higher than the national average. This is due to the fact that Virginia is home to two of the most destructive termite species - the Eastern subterranean termite and the Formosan termite. These species are known for their ability to cause extensive damage to homes and buildings, resulting in costly repairs.The good news is that the cost of a termite treatment is significantly lower than the average cost of termite damage. By investing in preventative measures such as regular termite inspections and treatments, homeowners can save themselves from the financial burden of termite damage. Additionally, many insurance policies do not cover termite damage, making it even more important for residents to take proactive steps to protect their homes.In conclusion, the average cost of termite damage per infestation in Virginia is a cause for concern for homeowners. With the cost of repairs far exceeding the cost of preventative measures, it is crucial for residents to take action to protect their homes from these destructive pests. By investing in regular termite inspections and treatments, homeowners can save themselves from the financial burden of termite damage. Don't wait until it's too late - take action now to protect your home from termites.Universal Pest & Termite recommends that home owners in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and surrounding cities have at least one termite inspection per year to catch any potential infestations early on. With their 25 years of experience and highly trained technicians, they are equipped to identify and treat any termite problems before they cause extensive damage.Don't let a simple mistake cost you thousands of dollars in termite damage. Contact Universal Pest & Termite today to schedule your annual termite inspection and protect your home from these destructive pests. For more information, visit their website or call (757) 502-0200.

