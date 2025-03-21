New Study Reveals High Local Intent for Pest Control Services on Google

Safe | Effective Ant Pest Control Safe | Effective Pest Control Safe | Effective Pest Control

When seaarching "pest control near me" make sure to do additional research on the company to ensure they are BBB Accredited” — George Pilkington

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: New Study Reveals High Local Intent for Pest Control Services on GoogleA recent study has shown that when people search for " pest control near me " on Google, nearly half of all searches have local intent. This means that a significant number of individuals are actively seeking pest control services in their immediate area.According to the study, approximately 46% of all searches for pest control services on Google have local intent. This highlights the importance of local businesses optimizing their online presence to reach potential customers in their area.Furthermore, the study also found that 7 out of 10 people who search for pest control services will contact a business within 24 hours. This demonstrates the urgency and immediacy of these searches, as well as the potential for businesses to quickly convert these leads into customers.With the rise of online searches and the increasing use of Google as a primary source of information, it is crucial for pest control businesses to have a strong online presence. This includes having a well-optimized website, utilizing local SEO strategies, and maintaining a positive online reputation.As the demand for pest control services continues to grow, businesses that prioritize their online presence and cater to local intent will have a competitive advantage. This study serves as a reminder for businesses to adapt to the changing landscape of consumer behavior and utilize digital marketing strategies to reach potential customers.Universal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control company in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, has released their latest Google statistics, showcasing their success in providing effective pest control solutions to the local community.According to the statistics, Universal Pest & Termite has received an overwhelming number of positive reviews and ratings on Google from satisfied customers. With a 4.7-star rating and over 750 reviews, the company has established a strong reputation for their exceptional services and customer satisfaction.The statistics also reveal that Universal Pest & Termite has a high number of repeat customers, with many praising the company for their prompt and efficient services. This is a testament to the company's commitment to providing top-notch pest control solutions and maintaining long-term relationships with their clients."We are thrilled to see such positive feedback from our customers on Google. It is a reflection of our dedication to providing the best pest control services in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. We are grateful for the trust and support of our clients and will continue to strive for excellence in all our services," said George Pilkington, owner of Universal Pest & Termite.Universal Pest & Termite has been serving the Virginia Beach,Newport News and Chesapeake areas for over 20 years, offering a wide range of pest control services including termite control , bed bug treatment, and rodent control. With their team of highly trained and experienced technicians, the company has become a trusted name in the pest control industry.The release of these Google statistics further solidifies Universal Pest & Termite's position as a leading pest control company in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. With their commitment to customer satisfaction and effective pest control solutions, the company continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.For more information about Universal Pest & Termite and their services, please visit their website or contact them at (757) 502-0200.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.