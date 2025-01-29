Aptia Group announces investment in the US through enhanced employee benefits provision to drive 2025 growth ambitions

We bring a global perspective and a proven track record in navigating the complexities of pensions and employee benefits.” — Bala Viswanathan, Founder and CEO of Aptia Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia Group , a leading provider of employee benefits and retirement solutions, has announced a significant investment in the U.S. market as part of its mission to address critical challenges facing today's workforce. The expansion reflects Aptia 's commitment to building innovative solutions that empower employees and their families to live healthier, more supported lives.With this announcement, Aptia is doubling down on its U.S. presence through significant investments in technology, talent, and partnerships. The company plans to open new regional offices, onboard top industry talent, and collaborate with employers and policymakers to drive meaningful change.The U.S. workforce is evolving rapidly, marked by an ageing population, increased economic volatility, and a rise in non-traditional employment structures, such as gig work and hybrid roles. These changes have exposed glaring inefficiencies in the current employee benefits landscape.According to a 2023 report by the U.S. Department of Labor, over 45% of workers express dissatisfaction with their employer-provided benefits, citing high costs, poor accessibility, and outdated technology as key barriers. In addition, more than 30% of workers in the U.S. are ineligible for crucial benefits, including health insurance and retirement plans, due to a patchwork system ill-suited to meet the needs of today's diverse workforce. The resulting financial insecurity has left many workers underprepared for critical life events, from health crises to retirement."A system that fails nearly half the workforce is not sustainable," said Bala Viswanathan, Founder and CEO of Aptia Group. "The U.S. is at a tipping point. We see an extraordinary opportunity to apply our expertise in high-quality administration to create systems that work seamlessly for employers and employees alike. Our mission is to ensure that no worker feels left behind."Aptia's approach is built on a deep understanding of the needs of modern workers and their employers. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, a client-centric approach, and global expertise, Aptia aims to raise the standard of employee benefits."We bring a global perspective and a proven track record in navigating the complexities of pensions and employee benefits," said Viswanathan. "By investing in the U.S., we're creating solutions designed not only to fix systemic inefficiencies but to build trust and security for generations to come.""Great employee benefits are not just about efficiency—they're about impact," added Jeff Williams, Aptia's US President & CEO. "By creating solutions that adapt to the complexities of today's workforce, we are building a foundation for a healthier, more secure future."Watch the campaign live on CBS News here

Acumen Media | DAVOS Interviews | US Expansion with Enhanced Employee Benefits Administration Offer

