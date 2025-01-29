General Surgery Device Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~5.89% by 2030 | DelveInsight

General Surgery Device Market

General Surgery Device Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global General Surgery Device Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The demand for general surgery devices is primarily being boosted by the growing prevalence of chronic disease such as cardiovascular diseases, oncological disorders, and others. Several chronic diseases may require surgical intervention for the management or treatment thereby boosting the market of general surgery devices.

Key Takeaways from General Surgery Device Market

• In January 2025:- Advanced Medical Solutions Ltd:- The purpose of this post market study is to evaluate the performance and safety of LiquiBand® Exceed™ and LiquiBand® Rapid™ for closure of surgical incisions associated with abdominal surgery. In this study, LiquiBand® Exceed™ and LiquiBand® Rapid™ will be used to close surgical wounds following general abdominal surgery. Subjects will be followed up for 14-days post-surgery, and safety and performance of the study device will be evaluated.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global General Surgery Device Market during the forecast period.

• The leading General Surgery Device Companies such as Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, US Medical Innovations, LLC., Virtual Incision, Peters Surgical, CONMED Surgical, Stryker, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Philips N.V., CONMED Corporation, Terumo Corporation, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, and others.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the General Surgery Device Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global General Surgery Device Market Report

General Surgery Device Overview

A general surgery devices encompass a broad range of instruments, equipment, and implants utilized across various surgical procedures. These devices include surgical instruments like electrosurgical devices, endoscopic instruments, and others.

General Surgery Device Market Dynamics

According to the latest data provided by the GLOBOCAN (2024), in 2022 globally the total number of new cases of colorectal cancer, gallbladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, brain, and central nervous system cancers was estimated at 4.27 million, with projections suggesting that cancer cases will increase to 5.24 million by the year 2030. As the number of cancer cases increases, there is a growing need for diagnostic procedures such as biopsies, imaging-guided biopsies, and lymph node sampling to confirm the diagnosis and determine the stage of the disease. This requires the use of specialized surgical devices and instruments for tissue sampling and staging procedures, thereby boosting the market for general surgery devices.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the General Surgery Device Market, get a snapshot of the Global General Surgery Device Market Outlook

General Surgery Device Companies

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, US Medical Innovations, LLC., Virtual Incision, Peters Surgical, CONMED Surgical, Stryker, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Philips N.V., CONMED Corporation, Terumo Corporation, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, and others.

General Surgery Device Market Segment Analysis

General Surgery Device Market by Type (Robotics & Computer Assisted Surgery Devices, Open Surgery Instruments, Energy Based and Powered Instruments, and Others), Product (Handheld Devices, Trocars and Access Devices, Endoscopic Devices, Electro Surgical Devices, Wound Closure Devices, General Surgical Kits, and Others), Consumables (Disposable Surgical Instruments and Surgical Drapes & Covers), Application (Urology, Orthopedic, Cardiology, Neurology, and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Global General Surgery Device Market Drivers

The demand for general surgery devices is primarily being boosted by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, oncological disorders, and others. Several chronic diseases may require surgical intervention for management or treatment thereby boosting the market of general surgery devices. Furthermore, the general surgery device market is anticipated to grow on account of a large number of technological advancements such as the integration of AI assistance in surgery-related devices and an increase in the number of product approvals across the globe. These are the major drivers that are responsible for contributing to the positive growth of the general surgery device market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Get a sneak peek at the General Surgery Device Market Dynamics @ General Surgery Device Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the General Surgery Device Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• General Surgery Device Companies- Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, US Medical Innovations, LLC., Virtual Incision, Peters Surgical, CONMED Surgical, Stryker, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Philips N.V., CONMED Corporation, Terumo Corporation, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, and others.

• General Surgery Device Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• General Surgery Device Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

Which MedTech key players in the General Surgery Device Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ General Surgery Device Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/general-surgery-device-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. General Surgery Device Market Report Introduction

2. General Surgery Device Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. General Surgery Device Market Key Factors Analysis

6. General Surgery Device Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. General Surgery Device Market Assessment

8. General Surgery Device Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the General Surgery Device Market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the General Surgery Device Market Trends- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/general-surgery-device-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

List of Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2025

varicose vein treatment devices market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/varicose-vein-treatment-devices-market

vascular access devices market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-access-device-market

indwelling catheters market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/indwelling-catheters-market

healthcare competitive benchmarking- https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services

lymphoedema market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphoedema-market

pacemakers market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market

myeloproliferative neoplasms market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market

surgical mask & respirator market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market

NK cell therapy market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nk-cell-therapy-market

novel drug delivery devices market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices

testicular neoplasm market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-cancer-pipeline-insight

phototherapies for psoriasis market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-plaque-psoriasis-market

skin neoplasm market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market

microscopy device market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/microscopy-device-market

bone growth stimulator market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market

urea cycle disorders market- https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market

antibody drug conjugate market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-market

total knee arthroplasty market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/total-knee-arthroplasty-market

cardiac implantable electronic devices market- https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/implantable-cardiac-monitors-market

dyspepsia market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-epidemiology-forecast-insight

lactose intolerance market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market

medical marijuana market- https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/medical-marijuana-market

asperger syndrome market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd-market

catheter stabilization devices market- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.