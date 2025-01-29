Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of 10.82% by 2030 | DelveInsight

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a 10.82% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2030). The medical device contract manufacturing market is witnessing an explosion in product demand owing to numerous reasons such as the increasing demand of the complex and affordable medical devices. Another contributing factor is the rising prevalence of chronic disorders and the increasing geriatric population in coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Report

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Companies such as Flex, Ltd., Integer Holdings Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Sanmina Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Celestica International Lp., Plexus Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Jabil Inc., Tecomet Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., TE Connectivity, Forefront Medical Technologies, Nordson Corporation and others.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Overview

Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) are companies which provide drug development and drug manufacturing services in the pharmaceutical industry on a contract basis. Contract manufacturing organizations take a pre-formulated drug and then help in manufacturing it.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics

One of primary factor driving the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, which is expected to influence the demand for Medical Device Contract Manufacturing. For instance, as per the data provided by the World Health Organization (2023), non-communicable diseases had killed approximately 41 million people every year, accounting a total of 71% of all the deaths globally.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Companies

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Analysis

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device Type (IVD Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Orthopedic Devices And Others), By Service (Device Development And Manufacturing Services, Quality Management Services, And Final Goods Assembly Services), By Application (Laparoscopy, Pulmonary, Urology & Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, And Others), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Drivers

The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market is witnessing an explosion in product demand due to numerous reasons such as the rising prevalence of chronic disorders. Another contributing factor is the rising advancements in the healthcare, medical and the biomedical technology along with the rising expansion and development of skilled and technologically superior healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities.

Scope of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

