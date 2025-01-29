Positive Airway Pressure Device Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~8.40% by 2030 | DelveInsight

Positive Airway Pressure Device Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2030. The increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea and chronic respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, drives the demand for positive airway pressure devices as they work by delivering a continuous or variable flow of air to keep the airway open and ensure adequate ventilation.

Key Takeaways from the Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report

• In January 2025:- Rush University Medical Center:- This pilot study is a randomized control trial of adult patients admitted to an academic medical center. Subjects included in this study must be adults 18 years or older and will receive a respiratory assessment and allocation of therapy (RAAT) score of at least 10 and a secretion score of at least 5.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Positive Airway Pressure Device Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Positive Airway Pressure Device Companies such as ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., APEX MEDICAL CORP, ARMSTRONG MEDICAL (an EAKIN Company), Smiths Medical, Compumedics Limited, VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC., Somnera Inc, 3B Medical Inc, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Curative Medical Inc, Somnetics International, Inc, Löwenstein Medical UK Ltd., Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., medin Medical Innovations GmbH, medicraft, Hebei Topson Medical Technology Ltd., Sefam, Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, and others.

Positive Airway Pressure Device Overview

Positive Airway Pressure devices help in keeping the airways open for sleep apnea patients and prevent it from collapsing while they sleep thereby enabling them to breathe normally.

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Dynamics

According to the latest data provided by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2022, around 8.5 million (34%) people in Australia were estimated to have chronic respiratory conditions. Additionally, as per the recent data provided by the Global Burden of Disease (2023), approximately, 1 in 20 people globally suffers from chronic respiratory diseases. Thus, positive air pressure devices, including Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), offer critical support by delivering consistent airflow to keep the airways open and ensure proper ventilation. As the global incidence of chronic respiratory diseases rises, driven by factors such as aging populations, increasing pollution, and lifestyle changes, the demand for positive airway pressure devices correspondingly grows.

Positive Airway Pressure Device Companies

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Segment Analysis

Positive Airway Pressure Devices by Device Type (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Auto titrating Positive Airway Pressure Devices, and Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure Devices, and Others), Age Group (Adults and Pediatrics), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Homecare Settings), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the device type segment of positive airway pressure devices market the continuous positive airway pressure device are expected to hold a significant share in 2023. Continuous positive airway pressure devices are a cornerstone in the positive airway pressure market, and their impact on boosting the overall market is substantial.

Positive Airway Pressure Device Market Drivers

The major drivers of the global positive airway pressure devices market growth are the increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, rising prevalence of neonatal respiratory distress syndrome, growing demand for non-invasive ventilation, and technological advancements in device development.

Scope of the Positive Airway Pressure Device Market Report

• Coverage- Global

