Indy Auto Man Breaks Ground on New Flagship Store in Westfield, Indiana, in Partnership with Synergize and Local Leaders

Indy Auto Man new flagship store in Westfield, Indiana Indy Auto Man and Synergize executives Celebrate Indy Auto Man's flagship store grand opening in Westfield with us!

Westfield, Indiana will host the grand opening of Indy Auto Man's flagship auto store on February 3rd, in collaboration with Synergize and Local Leaders.

This flagship store represents our ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and giving back to the communities we serve.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergize, in collaboration with the City of Westfield and Hamilton County officials, is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of Indy Auto Man’s car dealer' second location and flagship store, coming to Westfield, Indiana, in 2025. The community event will take place on Monday, February 3, 2025, and marks an important milestone in the dealership’s ongoing success and commitment to transforming car buying experiences across Indiana.

This groundbreaking ceremony will bring together citizens and the leaders from Synergize, Indy Auto Man, Westfield, and Hamilton County to celebrate not only the dealership’s expansion but also the powerful partnerships that have fueled this vision.

Event Details:

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Indy Auto Man’s Expansion into Hamilton County, Indiana

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 (16.00)

Where: 17230 Foundation Pky, Westfield, IN 46074

Who: Hosted by Synergize in partnership with Indy Auto Man, the City of Westfield, and Hamilton County

Visionary Leadership and Collaborative Impact

Indy Auto Man’s owners, Victor Figlin and Eugene Gorin, are not only driving forces behind the dealership’s success but also two of the founding members of Synergize. Their shared passion for fostering meaningful relationships and creating positive change has been instrumental in the growth of both organizations.

The groundbreaking ceremony is a celebration of progress, partnership, and shared purpose. It underscores the importance of collaboration among local businesses, civic leaders, and community organizations in driving meaningful economic growth and opportunity.

“We’re honored to celebrate this milestone with the support of our partners at Synergize, the City of Westfield, and Hamilton County,” said Victor Figlin.

About Indy Auto Man

Established in 2008, Indy Auto Man is an Indianapolis-based car dealership dedicated to removing the stigma associated with used car sales. With a focus on efficient, transparent, and customer-centered car-buying experiences, Indy Auto Man offers a 30-day price match and 7-day exchange guarantee, ensuring buyers receive the best value. Their inventory of over 400 used cars, trucks, and SUVs and orientation to the highest service standards have earned them recognition as a top provider of quality vehicles in Indiana.

Beyond business, Indy Auto Man is deeply committed to giving back to the community. Through the IAM 4 INDY vehicle donation program, the dealership invests a portion of its profits to support local families, making a lasting impact on lives across Central Indiana.



About TriMak Building Services

Trimak Building Services, LLC specializes in Commercial Construction Management and Custom Residential Projects, including design-build, multi-family developments, senior living facilities, commercial build-outs, and custom homes. Trimak is dedicated to building quality relationships while producing quality projects.

About Synergize

Synergize is a relationship-forward community network focused on building meaningful connections among leaders, businesses, and communities to create lasting impact. Based in Hamilton County, Indiana, Synergize works to unite co-elevating leaders across civic, corporate, and community sectors to inspire cooperation, collaboration, and a shared vision for growth.

For more information about the groundbreaking ceremony or Synergize, please contact :

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.