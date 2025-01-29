Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation briefs media on progress and milestones, 31 Jan

The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv.) Godfrey Lebeya and his management on Friday, 31 January 2025 will hold a media briefing to outline progress and take stock of milestones achieved during the third quarter of financial year 2024/2025.

The National Head will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high profile cases investigated.

Members of the media are invited to cover the briefing as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 January 2025

Venue: GCIS, Press Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, PRETORIA

Time: 11:00am

Livestreaming details:

