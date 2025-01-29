Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,353 in the last 365 days.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation briefs media on progress and milestones, 31 Jan

The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv.) Godfrey Lebeya and his management on Friday, 31 January 2025 will hold a media briefing to outline progress and take stock of milestones achieved during the third quarter of financial year 2024/2025.

The National Head will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high profile cases investigated.  

Members of the media are invited to cover the briefing as follows:

Date:             Friday, 31 January 2025
Venue:          GCIS, Press Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, PRETORIA 
Time:            11:00am

Livestreaming details:

Facebook:  http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA     
Twitter:       http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA      
YouTube:    http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA

RSVP:  
Colonel Katlego Mogale- 082 455 5782
Warrant Officer Wendy Nkabi-  082 799 0748

Kindly indicate should you require one on one interviews or post briefing interview.

Media enquiries: 
Colonel Katlego Mogale 
Cell: 082 455 5782

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation briefs media on progress and milestones, 31 Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more