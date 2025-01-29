Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation briefs media on progress and milestones, 31 Jan
The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv.) Godfrey Lebeya and his management on Friday, 31 January 2025 will hold a media briefing to outline progress and take stock of milestones achieved during the third quarter of financial year 2024/2025.
The National Head will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high profile cases investigated.
Members of the media are invited to cover the briefing as follows:
Date: Friday, 31 January 2025
Venue: GCIS, Press Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, PRETORIA
Time: 11:00am
Livestreaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA
RSVP:
Colonel Katlego Mogale- 082 455 5782
Warrant Officer Wendy Nkabi- 082 799 0748
Kindly indicate should you require one on one interviews or post briefing interview.
Media enquiries:
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Cell: 082 455 5782
