KwaZulu-Natal Education on appointment of 1530 level 1 educators to critical vacant posts

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka is pleased to announce the successful appointment of 1 530 Post Level 1 critical educator posts between January and April 2025.

"These posts have become vacant as a result of attrition, such as retirements, deaths, promotions and resignations. Most of these posts became vacant in critical subjects like Mathematics, Mathematics Literacy, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Technical subjects and other new subjects. The filling of these posts aims at ensuring that there are no classes without a teacher.

As a department, we are pleased to report that almost all of the 737 Post Level 1 posts advertised in September 2024 have been filled at the end of March 2025.

This achievement underscores our commitment to providing quality education to learners across the province of KwaZulu-Natal. The filling of these critical posts is a significant milestone for the department, as it will enable us to improve the teacher-to-learner ratio, enhance teaching and learning, and ultimately improve learner outcomes. This achievement is a testament to the department's dedication to ensuring that our learners receive quality education.

We as a department are thrilled to have reached this milestone. This achievement is a direct result of our department's hard work and dedication to providing quality education to our learners. We are confident that this will have a positive impact on the education sector in our province. The department would like to express its gratitude to all stakeholders involved in this process, including educators, unions, and the broader education community. Their tireless efforts and commitment to the education sector have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is committed to continuing its efforts to improve the quality of education in the province," said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

