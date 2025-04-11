Western Cape on outcomes of provincial cabinet meeting

On Wednesday, 9 April 2025, Premier Alan Winde chaired a meeting of the Western Cape Government Cabinet.

Opening the meeting, the Premier stressed, “The Western Cape and our residents continue to face significant challenges. We are not alone. The global economy is in turmoil due to significant policy and regulatory uncertainty. Lack of certainty and predictability is critical for global economic growth and job creation.”

“Closer to home, our economy is being battered due to uncertainty about the future of the Government of National Unity and delays in concluding the national budget. But I want to reassure our residents, as a province, we are committed to weathering whatever is thrown at us. It is going to be tough going for a while still. Our priorities are clear: drastically boosting economic growth and job creation for our residents.”

Among the further matters discussed at the Cabinet meeting were:

Impact of proposed US reciprocal tariffs on the Western Cape

While the situation changed overnight, Cabinet expressed deep concern about the impact of the proposed tariffs on South African residents by the government of the United States of America.

Cabinet expressed concern that the province and South Africa could suffer both direct and indirect consequences from these developments. Slower economic activity could reduce fiscal revenue and deepen the gap between government spending and revenue collection.

“Global uncertainty and a possible trade war could trigger a global recession, which we cannot afford, just as the Western Cape economy continues to show resilience and our job creation efforts have gained traction. An escalation of the situation could worsen existing economic challenges, among them, lower investment,” said the Premier.

The USA was the second-largest source of foreign direct investment into South Africa by capital expenditure over the past decade and is the second-largest export market for the Western Cape. Cabinet resolved to continue engaging with all stakeholders, chief among them the US government and investors, especially in the key industries of information technology, business services, and finance.

Cabinet called for a comprehensive study to better understand the possible consequences of tariffs imposed on the province and South Africa.

Premier Winde said, “We deeply value our trade partners in the US, and we will support all efforts to ensure that we maintain and deepen our economic partnerships and relationships there. Simultaneously, as part of our growth and jobs strategy, the Western Cape is exploring opportunities for our goods and services across the world. The Middle East presents strong export opportunities for us as well as accessing markets in Asia and South America. We will drive diversification, while at the same time maintaining and deepening existing economic partnerships.”

Cabinet noted with deep concern that the imposition of US tariffs will override the preferential benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), with a marked impact on thousands of jobs across South Africa. Premier Winde reported to Cabinet that he had pointedly raised this matter at the most recent President’s Coordinating Council (PCC).

Reflecting on global uncertainty and the lack of predictability, Premier Winde noted, “The one thing that the Western Cape can offer our trading partners is a stable government, a trusted record of return on investment, a favourable investment climate and a thriving tourism industry. On Monday night, we approved our 2025/26 provincial budget, we tabled our five-year strategic plan in February, and we have a record of good governance. We will use this sound foundation to our residents’ advantage, to drive down unemployment by attracting investment and growing our economic relationships.”

Western Cape Provincial Land Transport Framework

Cabinet endorsed the referral of the Western Cape Provincial Land Transport Framework to a public participation process.

The framework provides strategic guidance to the province’s entire transport sector through the following objectives:

• restore rail as the backbone of public and logistics transport

• formalise and improve mini-bus taxi services

• deliver bus rapid transit and quality bus services

• expand public transport priority measures

• improve rural connectivity

• provide specialised support to the transport sector

• establish a representative body for metered taxis and e-hailing services

“It is encouraging to see more trains operating in Cape Town and surrounds, the MyCiTi service being further expanded in one of the largest public transport projects in South Africa, and commendable efforts to draw in private investment to rail and ports. But public transport is still woefully inadequate and struggles to keep up with the rapid pace of population growth in our province,” stated the Premier.

He added, “The framework aims to address all facets of mobility to enhance its critical contribution to our province’s economy. I urge residents and businesses to take advantage of the public participation process. We want to hear from you as we focus our efforts on building a safe, reliable, and affordable transport system across our province that gets our residents safely to and from work, home, and school, enabling a thriving jobs-rich economy.”

Crimes committed against emergency services personnel

Cabinet condemned in the strongest terms a recent spate of incidents in which emergency services personnel have been targeted by criminals in parts of the Western Cape.

The Premier warned those who attack ambulance drivers, paramedics, social workers, law enforcement officials, and firefighters while they are carrying out their duties, that they will face the full might of the law. Premier Winde committed to raising these ongoing attacks on government staff with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Western Cape Government wins Top Employer Award for third consecutive year

Cabinet congratulated all 90,000 members of the Western Cape Government family of staff for their help in the provincial government being recognised for a third year in a row as a Top Employer in South Africa.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their People/Human Resources Best Practices Survey.

Premier Winde was elated, “I am very proud of all members of our Western Cape Government family. Your dedication and commitment to serving the residents of our province never go unnoticed. Everything we do for our residents is made possible because of you.”

