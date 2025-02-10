From Kitchen Experiment to Award-Winning Brand: How One Man’s Love Created a Gluten-Free Jerky Revelation

Original beef jerky - a family snack Travelling snack In 3 popular varieties

Glen Kohn, a self-taught part-time chef, never imagined that a personal challenge would turn into a thriving business.

My goal was to cook up something healthy for Ashley to slip into her handbag, so she wouldn’t go hungry.” — Glen Kohn (self-taught part-time chef and husband)

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen’s journey began when his wife, Ashley, was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2004.

As a passionate food lover, Ashley’s strict gluten-free diet made it difficult for her to enjoy meals without experiencing severe reactions. Even a simple raw carrot could cause her lips to swell, and being in the same room as raw potatoes being cut would make her throat itch and eyes water.

“Travelling for work and waiting at countless airport gates,” Ashley recalled, “it was hard to find easy to eat protein snacks on the shelves of shops. It basically left the only healthy option of eating a banana or a hard-boiled egg. More than depressing.”

Determined to find a solution, Glen took matters into his own hands and went to work in the kitchen. “My goal was to cook up something healthy for Ashley to slip into her handbag, so she wouldn’t go hungry."

With his love for cooking and deep commitment to Ashley’s well-being, Glen began experimenting with various recipes to create delicious jerky snacks that were both gluten-free and allergy-friendly. After months of trial and error, he finally developed a method to incorporate her dietary restrictions into flavorful jerky morsels.

Glen’s creativity and persistence not only brought joy to his wife but also to their allergen-sensitive family and group of friends, allowing them to enjoy meals together without fear of adverse reactions.

Since Ashley was celiac, she insisted on absolute trust in the products Glen was creating, ensuring they contained the lowest gluten levels scientifically possible. That’s when she discovered the Gluten-Free Food Program, an experienced gluten-free certification company endorsed by the National Celiac Association, a Massachusetts-based non-profit.

GFFP stood out as the only certifier in the world willing to certify gluten-free products down to 5 parts per million of gluten.

With their gluten-free certification secured, friends encouraged Glen and Ashley to take one more step and commercialize it. After some contemplation, they thought—why not? That’s when Glen came up with the name: Prevail Jerky.

“Prevail because, and I know it sounds kind of corny, but with all of the struggles with Ashley’s health issues and getting a gluten-free, paleo and keto friendly product to market, we have prevailed.”

Glen’s journey from home chef to entrepreneur has not gone unnoticed. Their story has inspired many who face similar challenges with food allergies. Prevail Jerky has been featured in various food blogs and magazines, and Glen has even shared his story and recipes on cooking shows.

Their goal is to continue spreading awareness about gluten-free and food allergies and inspire others to find innovative ways to accommodate their loved ones’ strict dietary needs—and maybe even launch their own business ventures.

From a personal mission to a nationally recognized brand, Prevail Jerky is proving that food made with love and care can truly change lives. And it's been recognized, becoming a three-time winner of the prestigious Good Housekeeping Award.

Using 100% grass-fed beef, slow-cooked to perfection in small batches and smoked in authentic cherry wood, Prevail Jerky is gluten-free, soy-free, paleo, and keto-certified - available in four delicious flavors—The Original, Spicy, Umami, and Lemongrass.

