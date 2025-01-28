Senate Bill 35 Printer's Number 130
PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - Federal decennial census.
(ii) A county of the third class with a population
between 325,000 and 326,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(iii) A county of the third class with a population
between 354,000 and 355,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(iv) A county of the fourth class with a population
between 133,000 and 134,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(v) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 122,000 and 123,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(vi) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 114,000 and 115,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(vii) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 110,000 and 111,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(1.1) FOR A COUNTY THAT IS NOT REMOVED FROM THE ENHANCED
VEHICLE EMISSION INSPECTION AND MAINTENANCE PROGRAM THROUGH
THE PROCESS INITIATED UNDER PARAGRAPH (1) AND PRIOR TO THE
EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS PARAGRAPH WAS SUBJECT TO THE ENHANCED
VEHICLE EMISSION INSPECTION AND MAINTENANCE PROGRAM, THE
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION SHALL INITIATE THE
PROCESS OF REMOVING THE COUNTY FROM THE ENHANCED VEHICLE
EMISSION INSPECTION AND MAINTENANCE PROGRAM IF THE DEPARTMENT
OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION CAN DEMONSTRATE THAT THE COUNTY
CAN MAINTAIN THE RELEVANT STANDARDS WITHOUT BENEFIT OF THE
EMISSIONS REDUCTIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE VEHICLE EMISSION
20250SB0035PN0130 - 2 -
