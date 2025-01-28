Senate Bill 35 Printer's Number 130

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - Federal decennial census.

(ii) A county of the third class with a population

between 325,000 and 326,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(iii) A county of the third class with a population

between 354,000 and 355,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(iv) A county of the fourth class with a population

between 133,000 and 134,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(v) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 122,000 and 123,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(vi) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 114,000 and 115,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(vii) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 110,000 and 111,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(1.1) FOR A COUNTY THAT IS NOT REMOVED FROM THE ENHANCED

VEHICLE EMISSION INSPECTION AND MAINTENANCE PROGRAM THROUGH

THE PROCESS INITIATED UNDER PARAGRAPH (1) AND PRIOR TO THE

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS PARAGRAPH WAS SUBJECT TO THE ENHANCED

VEHICLE EMISSION INSPECTION AND MAINTENANCE PROGRAM, THE

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION SHALL INITIATE THE

PROCESS OF REMOVING THE COUNTY FROM THE ENHANCED VEHICLE

EMISSION INSPECTION AND MAINTENANCE PROGRAM IF THE DEPARTMENT

OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION CAN DEMONSTRATE THAT THE COUNTY

CAN MAINTAIN THE RELEVANT STANDARDS WITHOUT BENEFIT OF THE

EMISSIONS REDUCTIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE VEHICLE EMISSION

