Berlin Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3000599
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 01-28-2025 at 2044 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 578 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, VT (Berlin Barracks)
VIOLATIONS: In-State Warrant (Failure to Appear) / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Kenneth Stoudt
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Kenneth Stoudt (45) arrived at the Berlin Barracks to pick up his friend. Troopers determined Stoudt was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Further investigation revealed Stoudt was wanted for Failure to Appear based on other charges. In addition, Stoudt was found to be operating a motor vehicle while criminally suspended. Stoudt was processed at the Berlin Barracks and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility. He was ordered into the Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 01/29/25 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Not Available
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Superior Court-Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/25 at 1230 hours
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Alyssa Nozka
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, VT 05602
802.229.9191| alyssa.nozka@vermont.gov
