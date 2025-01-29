Berlin Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3000599

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 01-28-2025 at 2044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 578 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, VT (Berlin Barracks)

VIOLATIONS: In-State Warrant (Failure to Appear) / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Kenneth Stoudt

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Kenneth Stoudt (45) arrived at the Berlin Barracks to pick up his friend. Troopers determined Stoudt was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Further investigation revealed Stoudt was wanted for Failure to Appear based on other charges. In addition, Stoudt was found to be operating a motor vehicle while criminally suspended. Stoudt was processed at the Berlin Barracks and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility. He was ordered into the Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 01/29/25 at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Not Available

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Superior Court-Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/25 at 1230 hours

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Trooper Alyssa Nozka

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, VT 05602

802.229.9191| alyssa.nozka@vermont.gov