St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, VCOR (x3), and Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4002967
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/06/25 at 0141 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
ACCUSED: Stephen Turcotte
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violating Court Order of Conditions (VCOR) (x3), and Criminal Threatening.
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault, domestic violence & stalking.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/06/25 at approximately 0141 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of an 911 hangup call in the town of St. Johnsbury. Troopers spoke with all the involved individuals on scene. Investigation revealed Stephen Turcotte (46) had committed the offenses of domestic assault, VCOR (x3), and criminal threatening. Troopers took Turcotte into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Turcotte was held on $2,000.00 bail and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex. Turcotte was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/07/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $2,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5 Ste 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Tel: 802-748-3111
