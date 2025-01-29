Improving outcomes for Autistic South Australians a focus of the new Ministry

The Malinauskas Labor Government will strengthen its focus on improving the lives of Autistic South Australians, with the Autism portfolio to be elevated to Cabinet for the first time.

Premier Peter Malinauskas has today unveiled a small number of changes to the Ministry following the resignation of the Hon Dan Cregan MP.

Hon Emily Bourke MLC will be promoted to Cabinet after serving as an Assistant Minister for just under three years.

Minister Bourke will take on the portfolios of Minister for Autism, Minister for Emergency Services and Correctional Services and Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing.

Born and raised on a farm near Maitland on the Yorke Peninsula, Emily has committed most of her working life listening and acting to support individuals, community groups and the South Australian business community through her roles in both State and Federal Government. She was elected to the Legislative Council at the 2018 State Election.

Autism’s elevation to a Cabinet portfolio underscores the State Government’s commitment to improving the lives of Autistic South Australians.

South Australia led the world when Emily Bourke was appointed Assistant Minister for Autism in 2022.

One in four Australians has an Autistic family member and the State Government made a commitment to help make South Australia the Autism inclusive state.

Minister Bourke will continue her work in this area including delivering the State’s Autism Strategy 2024-2029 which was launched last year.

The changes mean there are now a record seven women in Cabinet.

Treasurer Stephen Mullighan will take on an expanded role as Minister for Police.

As Minister for Police, he will take on responsibility for our significant investment towards recruiting more frontline police and Protective Security Officers (PSOs).

Boosting frontline policing is a priority for the Malinauskas Labor Government and the Treasurer will continue to deliver on the state’s massive investment in policing which includes $81.8 million over four years to recruit an additional 189 sworn PSOs.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is also investing $12.2 million to expand recruitment campaigns at home and abroad.

These substantial investments are being made to recruit, attract and retain officers to ensure we can have as many frontline officers as possible and will be a strong focus of the new Minister for Police.

Hon Kyam Maher MLC will add Special Minister of State to his existing portfolios. Minister Maher will now be responsible for electoral matters, Electoral Commissioner, parliamentary resources (Electorate Services) and implementing South Australia’s world leading donation reform.

With the release of the Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence this year, Katrine Hildyard will consolidate her focus on leading the State Government’s response to the report – a once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive change – in addition to her critical role as Minister for Child Protection.

The Member for Florey, Michael Brown MP will be appointed as Assistant Minister to the Premier for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Digital Economy.

AI has the potential to transform our economy, improve the way we work, and enhance our way of life. There is global race to scale up and adopt AI, and we want South Australia to be at the forefront of this technology.

South Australia led the nation when it established Australia’s first institute focused on artificial intelligence at the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site back in 2017.

But there is more to do, and Assistant Minister Brown will work across government and with the private sector to secure South Australia’s AI advantage and ensure South Australia is harnessing all the benefits of AI.

As well as transforming the way we work, AI has the potential to transform our economy by attracting investment, creating jobs and the companies of the future.

As Assistant Minister for the Digital Economy, Michael Brown will also have the responsibility for ensuring that South Australia remains at the forefront of the ever-changing digital landscape in our increasingly digital world.

As a former IT professional Michael Brown is a perfect fit for this new role.

Since being elected in March 2018, Michael has served on several Parliamentary Committees, including as the Chair of the Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence and as a member of the Committee on the Establishment of Adelaide University.

His has also served on the Legislative Review Committee, the Public Works Committee and the Statutory Officers Committee.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia led the world when Emily Bourke was appointed Assistant Minister for Autism. Now, for the first time, Autism has been elevated to a Cabinet portfolio.

The Autism community has long been fighting for change. We have listened and we’re acting.

The State Government is also emphasising the importance of Artificial Intelligence for the state’s future with the appointment of Michael Brown as Assistant Minister to the Premier for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Digital Economy.

I know that he will tackle the AI challenge with ambition, purpose and focus to make sure we can seize every opportunity for the future.

I also want to take this opportunity to again thank Dan Cregan for his outstanding service to the people of South Australia and wish him all the best for the future.

Attributable to Emily Bourke MLC

Since I was appointed Assistant Minister for Autism in 2022, I have worked hard to make South Australia an Autism inclusive state.

There is more work to do, and I am thrilled I will now be able to continue improving the lives of Autistic South Australians at the Cabinet table.

I’m also excited to be taking on the portfolios of Emergency Services and Correctional Services as well as Recreation, Sport and Racing.

Attributable to Michael Brown MP

Artificial Intelligence is going to transform our economy and the way many of us work.

As Assistant Minister to the Premier for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Digital Economy I am determined to ensure South Australia is at the forefront of this transition, so we can seize every opportunity.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Ministry - Order of Precedence

The Hon PETER BRYDEN MALINAUSKAS, BCom, MP Premier

Member of Executive Council

The Hon Dr SUSAN ELIZABETH CLOSE, BA (Hons), PhD, MP Deputy Premier

Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science

Minister for Climate, Environment and Water

Minister for Workforce and Population Strategy

Member of Executive Council

The Hon KYAM JOSEPH MAHER, LLB, BEc, GDLP, MLC Minister for Aboriginal Affairs

Attorney-General

Minister for Industrial Relations and Public Sector

Special Minister of State

Member of Executive Council

Leader of Government Business in the Legislative Council

The Hon ANASTASIOS (TOM) KOUTSANTONIS, MP Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Minister for Energy and Mining

Member of Executive Council

Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly

The Hon STEPHEN CAMPBELL MULLIGHAN, BA, MP Treasurer

Minister for Defence and Space Industries

Minister for Police

Member of Executive Council

The Hon ZOE LEE BETTISON, BA, MBA, MP Minister for Tourism

Minister for Multicultural Affairs

Member of Executive Council

The Hon CHRISTOPHER (CHRIS) JAMES PICTON, LLB/LP, BA, MP Minister for Health and Wellbeing

Member of Executive Council

The Hon KATRINE ANNE HILDYARD, BA, MP Minister for Child Protection

Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence

Member of Executive Council

The Hon NATALIE (NAT) FLEUR COOK, BNsg, MP Minister for Human Services

Minister for Seniors and Ageing Well

Member of Executive Council

The Hon CLARE MICHELE SCRIVEN, GDipMgmt, GCertPubSecMgmt, MLC Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development

Minister for Forest Industries

Member of Executive Council

The Hon BLAIR INGRAM BOYER, BA, LLB, MP Minister for Education, Training and Skills

Member of Executive Council

The Hon ANDREA MICHAELS, LLB, BCom, GDLP, MP Minister for Small and Family Business

Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs

Minister for Arts

Member of Executive Council

The Hon JOSEPH (JOE) KARL SZAKACS, LLB/LP, MP Minister for Trade and Investment

Minister for Local Government

Minister for Veterans Affairs

Member of Executive Council

The Hon NICHOLAS (NICK) DAVID CHAMPION, MP Minister for Housing and Urban Development

Minister for Housing Infrastructure

Minister for Planning

Member of Executive Council

The Hon EMILY BOURKE, MLCMinister for Emergency Services and Correctional Services

Minister for Autism

Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing

Member of Executive Council

RHIANNON PEARCE, MPAssistant Minister for Junior Sport Participation

MICHAEL BROWN, MPAssistant Minister for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Digital Economy