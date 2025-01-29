Works begin on restoration of Belair Road retaining walls to future-proof journeys

Release date: 29/01/25

Maintenance works required to preserve the long-term structural integrity of Belair Road have commenced below the Windy Point Lookout at Lynton.

As part of the maintenance works, a number of retaining walls and stormwater drainage systems between Cornish Court and Windy Point will be repaired and upgraded.

A need was identified for a variety of maintenance works on the walls, dependent on existing condition and land stability.

Traffic conditions will change during the works to keep everyone safe. This will include temporary road closures and traffic detours, however, emergency service access will be maintained at all times.

It is anticipated these maintenance works will take approximately six months to complete, and a site compound will be in place at the Windy Point Lookout carpark during this time.

In the event of a day with a Catastrophic Fire Danger Rating, there will be no works undertaken on Belair Road. The road will remain open under traffic management to maintain a safe evacuation route (city bound only) with two-way access for emergency vehicles only.

Temporary bus stop closures and detours on Belair Road will be required during the maintenance works, with information to be made available on www.adelaidemetro.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The former Marshall Liberal government talked a lot about improving Belair Road but ultimately shirked the hard work required to do this important project.

While these works will provide some short-term inconvenience, it needs doing – and the Malinauskas Labor Government is getting on with doing it.

We will work hard to ensure traffic impacts are minimised during construction and ensure emergency services access is maintained at all times. We thank everyone for their patience during these vital works.

Attributable to Member for Waite Catherine Hutchesson

I appreciate the works may cause some disruption, however we need to have safe and well maintained roads - especially ones that our community use daily and in times of an emergency.

I am glad that our government has made the commitment to fix Belair Road – this is work that has been needed for a long time, and I look forward to the outcome.