25th Santos Tour Down Under a winner for SA

Release date: 29/01/25

This year’s Santos Tour Down Under concluded last weekend and encapsulated the success of the event’s proud 25-year history while showcasing the best of South Australia to the world.

Over the 25 years total attendance has exceeded 12.5 million people, while more than 2000 individual riders have joined the peloton, travelling a combined distance of 21,505km – the equivalent of a lap-and-a-half of Australia.

This year, an estimated 765,000 people attended the event, while millions of households across 190 territories around the world watched elite racing and picturesque views of some of South Australia’s iconic tourism destinations.

Cycling fans enjoyed a combined 1,198 kilometres of action over the past 10 days and nights, which launched the international cycling season and the UCI WorldTour and Women’s WorldTour.

The final day of racing provided a nod to the Santos Tour Down Under’s 25-year history, as the fast-paced final city stage returned after a seven-year hiatus and UAE Team UAE Emirates-XRG’s Jhonatan Narváez was crowned 2025 Santos Tour Down Under men’s champion.

The men’s race followed a thrilling Women’s WorldTour race, which saw Noemi Rüegg of EF Education - Oatly take out the general classification and Santos Ochre Jersey.

The Legend’s Night Dinner celebrated the event’s impressive history and introduced the first inductees into the Santos Tour Down Under’s Hall of Fame. The five inductees included Inaugural Race Director Michael (Mike) Turtur, champion cyclists Simon Gerrans and André Greipel, the ‘voice of cycling’ Phil Liggett and the late broadcasting titan Paul Sherwen.

Following its inaugural success last year, RADL GRVL returned with Formula One superstar, Valtteri Bottas and Adelaide professional cyclist, Tiffany Cromwell leading hundreds of riders through the McLaren Vale wine region in the Fleurieu Peninsula, while showcasing the stunning destination to fans worldwide.

The new mass participation ride, Adelaide Epic proved hugely popular with more than 1,600 riders taking part. Run and managed by NX Sports, the ride covered some of South Australia's most iconic cycling terrain, starting in Norwood and winding through the picturesque Adelaide Hills.

The non-stop events continue in South Australia, as preparations are underway for LIV Golf Adelaide in its new summer timeslot of 14-16 February. The third edition of the golfing tournament is set to be bigger and better, with a new Family Fairway offering a variety of fun activities for all.

Other major international events and festivals drawing crowds to the State in 2025 include the Adelaide Fringe, WOMADelaide, AFL Gather Round, and the historic British & Irish Lions match at Adelaide Oval.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The success of this year’s Santos Tour Down Under proves why this has been a stalwart event on South Australia’s events calendar for the past 25 years.

What the international cycling event does for our State goes beyond the millions of dollars injected into our economy, it gets South Australia in front of potential visitors all around the world, beaming images of our stunning coastlines, vibrant vineyards, and boutique city.

The longevity of this event is testament to the passion and creativity that goes into it each year. Congratulations to all involved in the past 25 years of the Santos Tour Down Under, and here’s cheers to the next 25 years.

Attributable to Stuart O’Grady, Race Director Santos Tour Down Under

Our team was determined to make the 25th edition of the Santos Tour Down Under a standout for riders, teams and the public. We are pleased to say 2025 has been another successful chapter for Australia’s greatest cycling race.

We hosted more than 220 riders from 20 men’s and 14 women’s teams over the ten-day event and the feedback has once again been outstanding.

We are looking forward to seeing this event become even stronger into the future.