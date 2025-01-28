CBO’s Waterfall Model for Projecting Discretionary Spending, January 2025
This interactive waterfall model is a simplified version of a model used by CBO’s analysts to develop the agency’s baseline projections of discretionary spending, as well as cost estimates for legislation that authorizes discretionary spending. It is called a “waterfall” model because it allows the user to see how projections of outlays flow from each year’s estimated budget authority.
This model is designed to illustrate the methodology CBO uses to project discretionary spending. The budget authority and outlay data generated by the model do not constitute a CBO estimate.
