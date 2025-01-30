YachtWay Raises the Bar for Privacy with Reinforced GDPR Compliance

At YachtWay, we know that trust is everything.” — Heigo Paartalu, YachtWay Co-Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YachtWay is taking privacy in the yachting industry to new heights.With enhanced General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance measures, YachtWay solidifies its position as the platform delivering the highest standard of data protection for yacht builders, dealers, brokers, and customers. Data privacy isn’t just a box to check—it’s the backbone of trust. YachtWay is leading the way, ensuring that every user’s data is handled with the care and sophistication they expect.“At YachtWay, we know that trust is everything,” says Heigo Paartalu, CEO and Co-Founder of YachtWay. “For anyone signing purchase or listing agreements, knowing that their information is protected against unauthorized access is critical. We prioritize safeguarding personal data, providing peace of mind during one of the most significant purchases of your life.”Furthermore, YachtWay is actively collaborating with Vanta and certified auditors to achieve ISO and SOC 2 compliance in the coming months. These globally recognized standards establish a new benchmark for the entire yacht listing industry, ensuring that YachtWay operates with security frameworks comparable to those of leading financial institutions.YachtWay’s enhanced GDPR measures are designed specifically with the yachting industry in mind. The platform brings top-tier encryption and compliance technology to safeguard sensitive business and customer data. YachtWay also prioritizes transparency, giving clear insights and complete control over how data is collected, stored, and used. As privacy laws evolve, YachtWay remains ahead of the curve, so its users can confidently focus on growing their business.••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••YachtWay is the ultimate platform for modern yacht sales, offering advanced tools that simplify, accelerate, and enhance every stage of the buying and selling process. Unlike traditional listing platforms, YachtWay combines cutting-edge technology—such as 3D virtual tours, AI-powered listing creation, and seamless digital contract management—with a content-first approach that maximizes visibility and engagement for every listing. Designed for brokers, dealers, and shipyards, YachtWay sets itself apart by investing directly in advertising listings, delivering unmatched global reach, and transforming the yacht sales experience into a streamlined, customer-centric process.

