YachtWay Introduces EasySign: Streamlining Yacht Sales with Technology

We’re not just fixing what’s broken—this is a quantum leap forward for the yachting industry.” — Heigo Paartalu, YachtWay Co-Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YachtWay has launched EasySign, a new tool designed to modernize and simplify the yacht sales process for brokers, dealers, and shipyards. EasySign integrates digital contract management with listing creation to address common inefficiencies in the industry.In the competitive world of yacht sales, managing multiple platforms and processes can be time-consuming. EasySign offers a centralized solution, helping sellers save time, reduce errors, and streamline workflows.EasySign integrates seamlessly with YachtWay’s platform to streamline the yacht sales process from start to finish. By syncing listing agreements directly with the platform, it eliminates the need for duplicate data entry, generating ready-to-use listing drafts instantly. Contracts, negotiations, and financing are managed in one secure location, giving sellers greater control and visibility over every transaction. To ensure security and reliability, EasySign utilizes DocuSign’s globally trusted digital signature technology, providing peace of mind for both sellers and buyers.“EasySign is the tool this industry has been waiting for,” says Heigo Paartalu, CEO and Co-Founder of YachtWay. “We’re not just fixing what’s broken—this is a quantum leap forward for the yachting industry. It's about empowering sellers with technology that makes their lives easier, their businesses more successful, and their sales faster. If you’re not using EasySign, you’re already a step behind.”As a fully integrated feature within YachtWay, EasySign represents a step forward in adopting technology to meet the evolving demands of the yacht market. By automating repetitive tasks and centralizing key aspects of sales, the platform aims to give brokers and sellers more time to focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients.••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••YachtWay is the ultimate platform for modern yacht sales, offering advanced tools that simplify, accelerate, and enhance every stage of the buying and selling process. Unlike traditional listing platforms, YachtWay combines cutting-edge technology—such as 3D virtual tours, AI-powered listing creation, and seamless digital contract management—with a content-first approach that maximizes visibility and engagement for every listing. Designed for brokers, dealers, and shipyards, YachtWay sets itself apart by investing directly in advertising listings, delivering unmatched global reach, and transforming the yacht sales experience into a streamlined, customer-centric process.

