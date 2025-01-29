Power Star Entertainment's Think Tank Releases "Together We Are LA Strong" to Support Los Angeles Fire Victims

"Together We Are LA Strong" - A New Day Will Dawn Soundtrack Power Star Entertainment

Power Star Entertainment's Think Tank launches "Together We Are LA Strong" to inspire hope and donate proceeds to LA fire recovery efforts.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the recent firestorms that ravaged Los Angeles County, Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank has released a heartfelt and uplifting song, “Together We Are LA Strong,” on digital music platforms. This powerful anthem aims to bring hope, compassion, and a renewed sense of community to those affected by the devastation while inspiring resilience and recovery.The song’s poignant lyrics capture the emotional journey of loss, hope, and restoration: “The embers will fade away, remember we’re gonna find a way,” and “A new day will always dawn, together we are LA strong!” Through its spiritual undertones— “Lord, may we never lose hope”—and motivational affirmations— “In time we’re gonna see the light”—the song provides both comfort and strength to rebuild a better, brighter future for Los Angeles.In alignment with the spirit of giving back, Power Star Entertainment is donating a portion of the net proceeds from the song’s sales to fire restoration and fire prevention-related charities. The song is available for download exclusively on iTunes and at PowerStarEntertainment.com Extending the Vision Beyond MusicBuilding on the message of resilience and hope, Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank is also developing a film treatment and book manuscript titled “A New Day Will Dawn—Together We Are LA Strong.” These projects aim to further amplify the mission of rebuilding and inspiring affected communities.Power Star Entertainment is actively seeking collaboration with studios, production companies, media outlets, radio stations, and other partners to bring these creative initiatives to life.About Power Star EntertainmentPower Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank is a leader in film, television, publishing, and music production. Known for its innovative approach and global network, the Think Tank develops content that educates, entertains, and uplifts audiences worldwide.For Media Inquiries or Partnership Opportunities:Contact: Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think TankPhone: (877) 836-2556 Website: www.PowerStarEntertainment.com Together, we are LA Strong.

