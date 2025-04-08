Safe Passage Heals Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Lives Through Empowerment, Healing, and Hope

Safe Passage Heals Ms. Ambassador FoRe! Women, Trish Steele Founder and CEO of Women Crowned In Glory, Inc./Safe Passage Heals, Trish Steele

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks a powerful milestone for Safe Passage Heals , a Southern California-based nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of domestic violence. As the organization celebrates 25 years of service, it honors the thousands of lives forever changed through its mission to heal, empower, and uplift women and children who have survived abuse and trauma.Founded in 2000 by domestic violence survivor and empowerment leader Dame Trish Steele , Safe Passage Heals began humbly as a small ministry in her home. Today, it stands as a beacon of hope for more than 5,000 women and children who have sought refuge, counseling, and a pathway to independence through its programs.With over 57 years of expertise in beauty, resilience, and faith-driven leadership, Trish Steele has devoted her life to transforming pain into purpose. Her personal journey—from surviving childhood trauma, molestation, and hearing impairment, to overcoming domestic abuse, depression, and adversity—has fueled her unwavering commitment to help others rise above their circumstances. As the Founder and CEO of Women Crowned In Glory, Inc./Safe Passage Heals, and now Ms. Ambassador FoRe! Women, Trish has built a legacy rooted in strength, grace, and divine purpose.Since its inception, Safe Passage Heals has maintained an astonishing 80% success rate among graduates of its “Stepping Stones to a New Life” program. Over a six-month period, participants receive emotional support, life-skills training, job readiness coaching, health assessments, and access to stable housing. Many go on to pursue careers in nursing, social work, cosmetology, and other fields, becoming leaders and role models within their own communities.In celebration of this 25-year milestone, Safe Passage Heals extends its deepest gratitude to the Board of Directors, dedicated donors, sponsors, volunteers, and partners whose generosity has sustained its life-changing work. From corporate backers to individual champions of the cause, every contribution has made a lasting difference. The organization also proudly congratulates and celebrates the many brave women who have completed the program and are now thriving, living lives of independence, purpose, and renewed confidence.“This 25th anniversary is not just a celebration of how far we've come—it's a testament to the power of faith, healing, and purpose,” said Trish Steele, Founder of Safe Passage Heals. “Every woman who walks through our doors is a miracle in the making. Their transformation is proof that with love, support, and divine guidance, we can all rise from the ashes and live the life we were created for.”As Safe Passage Heals looks toward the future, the mission remains clear: to continue expanding services, fostering resilience, and offering safe, healing spaces where women and children can rediscover their worth and rewrite their stories.To learn more about Safe Passage Heals, donate, or get involved, visit www.safepassageheals.org

