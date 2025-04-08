DarkHorse Insurance Solutions: Veteran-Owned Team Serving Clients Across Texas and California

The Bester-Angeles Family Guý Bester and Christa Angeles, DarkHorse Insurance Solutions DarkHorse Insurance Solutions - Flyer

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guý Bester and Christa Angeles, a dynamic husband-and-wife team, are on a mission to redefine the way families, businesses, and individuals access insurance services through their company, DarkHorse Insurance Solutions. As proud Veterans, educators, and passionate community advocates, they bring a unique blend of service, knowledge, and heart to every client interaction. More than just experienced professionals, they are deeply committed to integrity, transparency, and delivering personalized care that puts people first.Licensed in both Texas (TX LIC 3064438) and California (CA LIC 6011620), DarkHorse Insurance Solutions is a Veteran-Owned Business that represents multiple insurance organizations offering over 60 products to meet a wide range of needs. Their goal is simple: to empower their clients with the tools and knowledge to make confident, informed decisions about their insurance coverage.“This work is deeply personal to us,” says Christa Angeles “We genuinely care about helping others protect what matters most. Whether it’s a home, a business, health, or a loved one’s future—we’re here to guide you every step of the way.”DarkHorse Insurance Solutions provides comprehensive insurance offerings across multiple categories , including Commercial, Health, Life, and Home. Services range from Business Interruption, Cyber Liability, and Special Events coverage to Affordable Care Act (ACA)/Marketplace plans, Medicare Advantage and Supplements, Private and Group Health Insurance, and a full spectrum of Life Insurance policies, including Term, Whole, Annuities, Universal Life, and Final Expense options.In addition to their extensive offerings, what truly sets Guý and Christa apart is their community-first approach. As Veterans themselves, they are especially passionate about supporting fellow Veterans and military families—helping them navigate complex healthcare and insurance options with compassion and clarity.Their personalized service extends to individuals, families, and businesses of all sizes. Whether clients need help understanding Medicare, exploring life insurance strategies, or seeking specialized business protection like Directors and Officers Liability or Contractor’s General Liability, Guý and Christa are known for breaking down complex policies into straightforward, easy-to-understand options.“Our promise is to treat every client like family,” says Guý Bester. “You’ll never be just another number to us. We take the time to learn your needs and deliver solutions that truly fit your goals.”To learn more or schedule a consultation, call or text 726-256-5777 or 512-710-9680 and speak directly with Guý or Christa. For those in California or Texas seeking reliable, Veteran-backed insurance guidance, DarkHorse Insurance Solutions is a name you can trust. Visit https://darkhorseins.com/ to explore services, get a quote, or book an appointment online

