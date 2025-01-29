Introducing Gonzaga's 27th President: Katia Passerini, Ph. D.

After a months-long national search, the Gonzaga Board of Trustees voted unanimously to elect Katia Passerini, Ph.D., to serve as the University’s next leader. She will succeed President Thayne McCulloh, who will step down in July 2025 after serving in the role for the past 16 years.

A native of Italy and a lifelong Catholic, Dr. Passerini is an accomplished academic and a seasoned university administrator and leader. She is currently the Provost and Senior Executive Vice President at Seton Hall University after serving as the Interim President at Seton Hall during the 2023-24 academic year.

Dr. Passerini expressed her excitement about joining the University saying, “Gonzaga is clearly a very special place.” Spirit asked her a few questions to help the community get to know its next president.

Why Gonzaga? What drew you here?

There are many reasons to be attracted to Gonzaga, and I have admired its national and international initiatives in many academic areas and athletics. I was particularly impressed with the excellent programs across schools, especially in professions that make a difference in people’s lives. Gonzaga is Jesuit, Catholic and Humanistic, and each one of these adjectives connected to the noun “university” refers to a special place devoted to teaching, learning and the holistic formation of students, which Gonzaga does so well, powered by its Jesuit mission and tradition. The attention to the common good permeates any materials I have read about the University (from the strategic plan to available divisional reports, including the athletics and financial annual publications – all starting with the central attention on students). When I visited, it became abundantly clear that these were not just words printed on paper, but the lived experiences of many. Of course, the incredible location with stunning landscapes and beautiful mountains makes Spokane an ideal place for learning and reflection. I am not surprised about how many students and employees intentionally choose Gonzaga as their perfect learn/work/pray destination.

What drew you to education and what would you want our community to know about your belief in its power?

Education is a mission; it transforms the lives of multiple generations and enables individuals to self-actualize and make choices to drive their destiny rather than being driven by circumstances or by others. This sense of agency makes this mission so compelling to me. I have been immersed in educational environments early in my life, observing my parents, who started their careers as elementary school teachers in Rome, Italy. I think I was “socialized” into learning and education as a career choice by this upbringing and seeing my parents moving from teaching to superintendent positions within the Italian Department of Education.

However, a more complete understanding of its transformative power hit me about ten years ago when I visited public high schools in New York City to find which schools my kids could apply to. I was startled by a phrase from one of our founding fathers that appears prominently in the doorway of James Madison High School in Brooklyn. It says, “Education is the foundation of civil liberty,” which means education is the foundational antecedent of progress and prosperity for all and the best way to bestow and protect liberty and enable sound governance. That understanding further encouraged me to move beyond teaching and research in a full-time faculty role to pursue an administrative career in Higher Education. Higher Ed institutions are knowledge creation hubs, and knowledge is one of the few factors of production that increases when it is shared.

Universities represent the cradles of knowledge building and sharing; they were designed to capture and transfer traditional knowledge and to create new knowledge, enabling society’s growth and advancement. They anchor societies in their past while enabling better understanding and opening opportunities for the future.

What reading material is on your nightstand or in your audio queue?

A couple of books. On the nightstand, “He Leadeth Me: An Extraordinary Testament of Faith,” by Walter J. Ciszek. S.J. and Daniel L. Flaherty S.J. In the audio queue is “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell. On my commute, I enjoy listening to the Hidden Brain podcasts, which I find fascinating for their translational power, making complex research findings accessible to a larger audience.

What do you do for fun?

My kids say “nothing” because I do not take much time to disconnect from work. I have always believed more in work-life integration as opposed to work-life balance. However, when I disconnect, I enjoy rollerblading. I also used to enjoy skiing while growing up, so I am excited about possibly returning to that passion in the greater Spokane area.

Would you like to share anything about your family (including furry members)?

There is a sense of excitement about the West Coast, a new experience for my family. My husband Arturo was born and raised in New York. Our oldest son, Luis, was born in Rome and came back to the U.S. at the age of two. Michelangelo is a senior in College and lives in Chicago. Diego is finishing middle school in NYC. During COVID, we rescued two cats, Mezzanotte and Cenere (named Midnight and Ash because of their colors), and they constantly play with our 8-year-old Shorkie, named Sharkie.

All-time favorite song or band?

English – Depeche Mode; Italian – Franco Battiato

How ready are you for the experience of the Kennel at a basketball game?

For more information on Gonzaga’s 27th president

I am anxiously waiting for the actual experience. Based on the YouTube videos I have seen, I am sure the live version beats any virtual display or imagination.