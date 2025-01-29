Los Angeles Outpatient Center Presents “A Look at Love”: Live Music Event to Support LAFD Wildfire Relief

Experience a one-of-a-kind live music event, A Look at Love, happening this Saturday, February 1st, from 6–9 PM.

We’ve all witnessed the devastation caused by wildfires, but what stands out is the love and support of our community. This event unites us to celebrate the connections that make life meaningful.” — Dominique Hamler, Executive Director LAOP

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP) is excited to announce a first-of-its-kind live music event, A Look at Love, happening this Saturday, February 1st, from 6–9 PM. A night filled with soulful performances, community connection, and incredible food and drinks, this event aims to raise money for the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) wildfire relief efforts.

Hosted at LAOP’s Culver City facility (6053 Bristol Parkway), attendees will enjoy a dynamic live performance from Sidewalk Cabbies, a Los Angeles-based band blending Soul, R&B, Jazz, and Pop, known for their emotionally-charged melodies and uplifting rhythms. Adding to the excitement, LAOP’s very own Executive Director, Dominique Hamler, will join as a special guest for the evening.

The event, aptly themed around love in time for February, will also feature a brief discussion led by LAOP’s team. The panel will explore the impact of love—both its power and challenges—on mental health. "Once you have love, you have everything you need, especially when self-love is the top priority," shares Dominique Hamler, Executive Director of LAOP.

Highlights of the event include:

Music: A live set by Sidewalk Cabbies with engaging, soulful tracks inspired by love.

Food: Delicious fare provided by Altadena’s EatNakedLA, known for creating fresh and satisfying meals.

Drinks: Wine, beer, and sparkling water are included with every ticket.

Impact: Proceeds from ticket sales will directly support LAFD and their wildfire relief efforts.

“We’ve all witnessed the devastation caused by wildfires, but what stands out is the tremendous love and support of our community,” says Hamler. “This event is a way to come together, show gratitude to LAFD, and celebrate the connections that make life meaningful.”

Tickets & Details:

Date: Saturday, February 1st

Time: 6–9 PM (doors open at 5:45 PM)

Location: Los Angeles Outpatient Center, 6053 Bristol Parkway, Culver City, CA 90230

Ticket Prices:

Early Bird (available until January 26th): $20

General Admission (starting January 27th): $30

Can’t attend? Support the cause with a donation ticket online.

Reserve your spot today by purchasing tickets on Eventbrite. Food, drinks, and entertainment are all included in the ticket price.

About Los Angeles Outpatient Center

Founded in 2021, Los Angeles Outpatient Center provides premium mental health care services, offering Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization services (PHP). LAOP specializes in flexible mental health solutions for adults and working professionals, ensuring access to top-notch care.

Don’t miss this special night of music, food, and giving back. Grab your friends and join LAOP in celebrating love and making a difference for those in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.