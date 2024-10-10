Centered Health Champions Workplace Well-being on World Mental Health Day

Centered Health's Resilience Toolkit Centered Health

Empowering Workplaces: Centered Health Unveils Resilience Toolkit in Collaboration with Leading Mental Health Centers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of World Mental Health Day, Centered Health proudly supports the World Health Organization's theme of 'Mental Health at Work.' This year, Centered Health has partnered with two premier mental health treatment centers to launch an innovative Resilience Toolkit designed to empower employees and leaders alike, fostering confidence, productivity, and well-being within the workplace.

Hannah Maxson, Centered Health's Marketing Manager, shares her excitement: 'Working for a company that truly values mental health is incredibly rewarding. Our team poured their hearts into creating these resources, and I genuinely hope they spark meaningful conversations about mental wellness in the workplace, empowering employees to confidently ask for the support they need."

Resilience Toolkit: Empowering Workplaces

The cornerstone of Centered Health's initiative is the Resilience Toolkit, a comprehensive resource aimed at enhancing mental health in professional settings. This toolkit includes:

How to Foster Mental Health in the Workplace: Join The Los Angeles Outpatient Center’s Executive Director Dominique Hamler and Clinical Director Adrina Wilson as they dive into a compelling discussion on mental health challenges and solutions in the workplace, addressing common questions with expert insights.

3 Tips to Transform Your Workday in Under 3 Minutes: Centered Health’s Director of HR, Kim Hamer, delivers three concise and impactful tips designed to reshape daily work routines, helping employees maintain focus and positivity throughout their workday.

Templates for Requesting a Mental Health Day: Acknowledging the importance of mental health days, this blog provides ready-to-use email templates to guide employees in effectively communicating their need for a break, supporting a culture of openness and understanding.

Guide to Achieving Work-Life Balance While Working from Home: As remote work becomes the norm, The Meadowglade’s guide offers valuable tips for establishing boundaries, managing stress, and preserving mental health amidst the challenges of a home-based work environment.

Join the Movement

Centered Health invites organizations and individuals to embrace this toolkit, promoting a culture that prioritizes mental health. By integrating these resources, workplaces can not only enhance well-being but also cultivate environments that thrive on resilience and support.

About Centered Health

Centered Health, located in Los Angeles, is a leading provider of mental health services, dedicated to creating impactful programs that foster mental well-being across diverse communities. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Centered Health is committed to making mental health a priority in every aspect of life. Find and share the entire toolkit on Centered Health’s LinkedIn.

Celebrate World Mental Health Day with Centered Health and take a decisive step towards a healthier, happier workplace. Together, we can build resilient communities, one workplace at a time.

