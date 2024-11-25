Timeline Design + Build Recognized in LUXE Interiors + Design Magazine’s “Ones to Watch”

Timeline Design + Build Recognized in LUXE Interiors + Design Magazine LUXE Magazine Article

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timeline Design + Build is proud to announce its inclusion in LUXE Interiors + Design magazine’s November/December 2024 “Ones to Watch” section. This recognition celebrates the creative minds redefining excellence in architecture, design, building, and beyond.Selected for its exceptional contributions to the design-build industry, Timeline Design + Build was invited by LUXE to share its journey and commitment to delivering high-end custom homes with meticulous attention to detail. The “Ones to Watch” feature offers readers an inside look into the motivations and methods of leaders who are reshaping the future of design, while spotlighting their growing influence within their communities.Founded in 1990 by Matthew Harrigan, Timeline Design + Build has earned its reputation for combining architectural innovation with precision craftsmanship. Harrigan, who began his career as a carpenter, brings a hands-on understanding of every step in the home creation process. His focus on thorough pre-planning has set the firm apart, ensuring a seamless experience for clients embarking on large-scale custom home projects.Reflecting on the company’s journey, Harrigan shares sage advice for aspiring professionals:"It’s crucial to have a clear objective and remain committed to it daily. If your goals and plans aren’t well-defined and carefully executed, the results will reflect that."Harrigan’s commitment to meticulous planning and attention to detail has been the cornerstone of Timeline’s success. He explains:"A significant aspect of our process at Timeline Design + Build is thorough pre-planning. We focus on minimizing disruptions, delays, and disappointments, ensuring a smoother experience for our clients."About LUXE Interiors + Design:As the largest residential architecture and design brand in the United States, LUXE Interiors + Design has been a cornerstone of the design industry for nearly 20 years. Its regional and national editions reach a discerning audience of 4.5 million across print, digital, and social media platforms. Through its captivating stories and stunning photography, LUXE connects readers with the country’s leading home design professionals, celebrating the art of creating beautiful, luxurious living spaces.About Timeline Design + Build:Timeline Design + Build is a premier design-build firm specializing in luxury custom homes and large-scale remodels across Silicon Valley , including Atherton, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Menlo Park, Monte Sereno, Palo Alto, Portola Valley, Saratoga, and Woodside. Guided by a mission to deliver projects on time, on budget, and of the highest quality, Timeline’s client-centered approach transforms visions into reality, ensuring every project feels uniquely personal, functional, and “like home.”

