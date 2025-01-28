Submit Release
Governor Abbott Directs DPS To Deploy Tactical Strike Teams To Support Homeland Security Operations

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to deploy tactical strike teams to support the Trump Administration’s homeland security operations to locate and arrest criminal illegal immigrants in the state.
 
“Texas is expanding our operations to assist President Donald Trump to protect Americans and enforce the rule of law,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to deploy tactical strike teams to work alongside our federal partners to enforce immigration laws throughout the state. These teams will coordinate with Homeland Security agencies to track down the thousands of illegal immigrants with active warrants across Texas and deport them from our country. After four years of failed policies, Texas finally has a partner in President Trump. Together, we will end this crisis and make America safe once again.”
 
The DPS tactical strike teams will coordinate with the newly established Homeland Security Task Force to leverage personnel and resources to identify and arrest the nearly 5,400 illegal immigrants with active warrants from local jurisdictions across Texas. The strike teams, which include DPS troopers, Special Agents, and Texas Rangers, will coordinate with federal partners with support from DPS Aircraft Operations Division and the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division.
 

