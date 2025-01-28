Governor Abbott Congratulates Corsicana As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, January 28 - January 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Corsicana on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Corsicana Visitors Bureau’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Corsicana and the Corsicana Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Home to a world-renowned artist residency program, notable galleries, and dynamic performance art, alongside beautifully preserved historic landmarks, Corsicana offers travelers an experience that is both enriching and memorable,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “We’re honored to recognize Corsicana as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community and celebrate its exceptional contributions to arts, culture, and tourism.”

“Big congratulations to Corsicana for being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Bob Hall. “This honor reflects the city’s true Texas spirit, from its rich history to its warm hospitality and thriving attractions. Corsicana is a shining star in the Lone Star State, inviting folks far and wide to experience the best of Texas charm and culture.”

“Corsicana has earned this well-deserved recognition for its outstanding commitment to growth and development through the tourism industry,” said Representative Cody Harris. “Having this designation is one more reminder of what we can be proud of in East Texas—inviting, entertaining, culturally rich environments. It is another opportunity to lead by example and make Texas proud.”

“I am so excited to hear about Corsicana becoming a Tourism Friendly Texas destination,” said Mayor Mike Fletcher. “What a great addition to our Music Friendly Texas and Film Friendly Texas designations that we have recently been recognized with. There are so many great things for visitors to do here, and this is a real honor to be identified for all that Corsicana has to offer.”

“I could not be more proud to see Corsicana recognized on this level as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination,” said Corsicana Tourism Director Amy Tidwell. “Corsicana is a special city to visit and perfectly placed between Dallas and Houston on Interstate 45. We welcome any visitors to come explore our great city.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.