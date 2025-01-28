Governor Abbott Readies Additional State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Flood Threat

TEXAS, January 28 - January 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready additional state emergency response resources ahead of potential heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in parts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.



"Texas is prepared to deploy emergency response resources to help local communities respond to potential heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the state,” said Governor Abbott. "Texans are urged to regularly monitor roadways before traveling and check TexasFlood.org for flood information. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown. I thank all the emergency response personnel for their work as they help their fellow Texans during these storms.”



According to the National Weather Service, the risk of heavy rainfall exists for the eastern half of Texas on Wednesday into Thursday. Several inches of rainfall could cause flooding across regions of North, Central, and East Texas this week. An increased risk of severe weather accompanies the heavy rainfall in the form of large hail, damaging wind, and possible tornadoes. Texans are urged to monitor local forecast information.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has readied the following state emergency response resources to support local flood response operations:

• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues; Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Teams



These resources are preparing in addition to resources readied last week in anticipation of this week’s forecast.



Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and gather an emergency supply kit. Texans can access flood information at TexasFlood.org, locate flood safety information at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and find general preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.