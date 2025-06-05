Governor Abbott Signs Oilfield Theft Protection, Pro-Growth Legislation Into Law

TEXAS, June 5 - June 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today signed into law key legislation to protect Texas’ oil and gas industry and promote economic growth across West Texas, including Senate Bill 494, Senate Bill 529, Senate Bill 1806, House Bill 48, and the Beacon Budget Appropriation, during a bill signing ceremony at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum.

"Today is a defining moment for the Permian Basin, the future of this region, and the future of Texas," said Governor Abbott. "We are bringing the full weight of the law to crack down on oil theft in the Permian Basin to protect the critical role energy development plays in fueling our economy. I'm also signing an item to fund an historic $123 million investment in The Beacon, a pivotal economic development project for Midland-Odessa."

View the Governor’s full bill signing ceremony here.

Organized criminals and cartels have increasingly targeted oil pipelines and storage tanks, stealing millions of dollars from communities in the Permian Basin. Through Senate Bill 494, Senate Bill 1806, and House Bill 48, Texas will combat petroleum product theft and protect the energy industry - the lifeblood of the state economy.

Texas is investing in the future of the Permian Basin as it takes steps to improve collaboration among the energy industry and community partners to advance economic development opportunities throughout the region. Through a $123 million appropriation, The Beacon project will extend and enhance access to quality healthcare and education while also providing residential and retail space for the region’s growing population.

The Governor was joined by former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Don Evans, Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick, Senator Kevin Sparks, Representative Tom Craddick, Representative Brooks Landgraf, Midland Mayor Lori Blong, and other state and local officials and energy leaders.

Senate Bill 494 (Sparks/Landgraf) establishes a petroleum product theft task force.

Senate Bill 529 (Sparks/Craddick) alters the tax code for the City of Midland to divert certain collected tax revenue for economic development projects.

Senate Bill 1806 (Sparks/Craddick) provides the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) with additional tools to combat oil and gas theft.

House Bill 48 (Darby/Sparks) creates an organized oilfield theft prevention unit within DPS to protect oilfield assets, support the energy industry, safeguard economic stability, and enhance public safety.

Beacon Budget Appropriation was appropriated by the Texas Legislature to the Texas Facilities Commission to support Beacon Healthcare in extending healthcare, research, residential, and retails spaces in the region.