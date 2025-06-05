Governor Abbott Appoints Stewart To Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Professional Counselors

TEXAS, June 5 - June 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Nadia Stewart to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities for the field of professional counseling.

Nadia Stewart of Round Rock is an attorney and partner at Stewart and Gretch, PLLC. She is a board member for ARAG Legal and a member of the Williamson County Bar Association, State Bar of Texas, and the Texas Pro Bono College. She is a volunteer with the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, Volunteer Legal Services, and Hope Alliance. Stewart received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from California State University San Marcos and a Juris Doctor from Texas A&M University School of Law, formerly known as Texas Wesleyan University School of Law.