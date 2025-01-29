Latest Data Shows Less Than 10% of Queenslanders Trained in CPR

Chermside CPR course Pauline W., praises her recent CPR training with My First Aid Course for helping her respond confidently.

Research shows fewer than 10% of Queenslanders have completed the HLTAID009 Provide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation course.

This is more than just training; it’s empowering people to step up in critical moments” — Malcom Thompson, My First Aid Course

MORAYFIELD, QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shocking new figures from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) reveal that fewer than 10% of Queenslanders have completed the

HLTAID009 Provide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation course.

Despite Queensland’s growing population, estimated at 5,460,477 as of June 30, 2023, only 532,000 residents have taken this life-saving course. Mal Thompson, Director of My First Aid Course Brisbane, is urging more Queenslanders to take action. “CPR is a skill that every single person should have. It’s not just about ticking a box—it’s about giving someone the chance to see another day. Imagine the lives we could save if more people had this knowledge. We’re here to make it easier than ever to learn these vital skills,” he said.

To lower barriers to access, My First Aid Course Brisbane has introduced flexible learning options, including majority-online training paired with shorter, in-person sessions. The organizations express courses ensure even the busiest individuals can fit CPR training into their schedules. Additionally, they are leveraging social media and their website to educate the community on the importance of CPR and encourage enrollment in the course.

“This is more than just training; it’s empowering people to step up in critical moments,” Thompson added. “Whether it’s a loved one, a colleague, or even a stranger, you could be the one who makes the difference. Join us and help make Queensland a safer place for everyone.” Queenslanders are encouraged to act now and sign up for a CPR course. For more information and to enroll, visit My First Aid Course Brisbane. To explore the NCVER’s latest data, visit

https://www.ncver.edu.au

