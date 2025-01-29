Why Breaths Matter: CPR Best Practices for Drowning Emergencies

Why CPR is important for life saving.

My First Aid Course Brisbane is urging people to refresh their CPR skills and understand the critical role of rescue breaths in drowning emergencies.

When someone drowns, their oxygen levels are already severely depleted by the time you reach them” — Malcom Thompson, My First Aid Course

MORAYFIELD, QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Australians flock to pools, beaches, and waterways this summer, My First Aid Course Brisbane is urging people to refresh their CPR skills and understand the critical role of rescue breaths in drowning emergencies. Many people are under the wrong impression that breaths don’t matter during CPR, but the Australian Resuscitation Council (ARC) strongly recommends rescue breaths, especially for drowning victims. This misconception can lead to tragic outcomes when drowning emergencies occur.

“When someone drowns, their oxygen levels are already severely depleted by the time you reach them,” said Mal Thompson, Director of My First Aid Course Brisbane. “Hands-only CPR is not enough for drowning victims. Rescue breaths help restore oxygen to the lungs, giving them the best chance of survival. Starting with breaths also makes a big difference. This is best practice in Australia, and it’s something every Australian should know.” The key difference lies in the cause of the emergency. Unlike cardiac arrests caused by heart issues, drowning results in hypoxia—a lack of oxygen in the lungs and bloodstream. Performing rescue breaths ensures oxygen is delivered to vital organs, improving the chances of a successful recovery. For adults, this means alternating 30 chest compressions with 2 rescue breaths. For children and infants, starting with breaths is especially crucial.

With over 70 drowning deaths already recorded in Queensland this year, My First Aid Course Brisbane is encouraging Australians to take action by updating their CPR skills, especially as summer activities increase the risk of water-related incidents. Their training programs emphasize practical, hands-on techniques tailored to real-life scenarios, ensuring participants feel confident and prepared. “We’ve noticed a lot of confusion around CPR, especially with international guidelines often promoting hands-only methods,” Thompson added. “It’s vital that Australians understand the specific needs of drowning victims. By learning and practicing the correct techniques, you could be the difference between life and death.” Don’t wait until it’s too late. Enroll in a CPR course today to ensure you’re equipped to act in an emergency. Visit brisbanefirstaidcourse.com.au to find a course near you and learn more about life-saving techniques.

