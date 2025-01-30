CryoFuture Expands Nationwide with New Chicago and Dallas Locations

CryoFuture's new Chicago and Dallas locations

CryoFuture is the largest network of biorepositories and is the fastest-growing cryotransportation leader in the U.S., with new hubs in Chicago and Dallas.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CryoFuture, a leading network of tech-enabled cryostorage biorepositories , is excited to announce the opening of two new facilities in Chicago, IL, and Dallas, TX. With these expansions, CryoFuture now operates the largest network of biorepositories in the United States, and has solidified its position as the fastest-growing cryotransportation company in the nation.The addition of these state-of-the-art facilities significantly enhances CryoFuture’s ability to serve clinics and patients within a 500-mile radius of each location. The Chicago facility extends support across Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, and Michigan, while the Dallas location provides expanded access in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Together, these locations not only broaden CryoFuture’s storage capabilities but also establish a stronger regional transportation network, enabling faster, more reliable specimen transfers for clinics and patients across the Midwest and Southern regions.By connecting these key hubs with CryoFuture’s existing facilities in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and NJ/NY, the company ensures seamless integration of local and national transportation services. This growing infrastructure allows CryoFuture to provide a new level of accessibility, convenience, and security, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding fertility specimens with industry-leading care and innovation.Looking ahead, CryoFuture is preparing for further growth in 2025, with plans to open facilities in Seattle, WA, and Denver, CO. These new locations will enhance the company’s presence in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain regions, further supporting fertility preservation and regional transportation services nationwide.CryoFuture’s services are trusted by patients and clinics alike, including those using Progyny’s comprehensive fertility benefits. As an in-network tissue transportation provider for Progyny, CryoFuture offers a seamless billing experience and secure transportation ensuring peace of mind during this step of the fertility journey.CryoFuture’s biorepositories feature industry-leading security and technology, including EF5-rated disaster-resilient vaults, triple-redundant monitoring systems, and GPS-tracked transportation. Patients and clinics benefit from rapid emergency response services, secure long-term storage options, and reliable transportation backed by medically trained couriers. With over 200 years of collective embryology experience, CryoFuture remains committed to providing exceptional care and innovative solutions for fertility specimen management.About CryoFutureCryoFuture is leading innovation in cryostorage with its tech-enabled network of state-of-the-art biorepository facilities. Scaling rapidly nationwide, we're raising the standard for security of frozen biological specimens with patented technology and security protocols for optimal laboratory practices.With over 200 years of collective embryology experience, our expert team is committed to supporting fertility clinics and patients alike by offering advanced storage facilities and exceptional customer service. Our comprehensive services include local long-term storage, secure transportation, RFID inventory management systems, patient billing and consent management, and tailored protection plans, all designed to safeguard the most precious specimens. Our software platform includes a patient portal with detailed specimen information, ensuring transparency and accessibility.CryoFuture's facilities feature a five-point security system, real-time GPS tracking, and continuous temperature monitoring to provide unparalleled peace of mind. Trusted by top fertility centers and patients nationwide, CryoFuture is your partner in fertility preservation, ensuring the future of your family is in safe hands.

