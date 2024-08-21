CryoFuture Expands National Footprint with State-of-the-Art Cryostorage Facility in Atlanta

CryoFuture's National Map

SAN MATEO, CA, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CryoFuture, a leading network of tech-enabled cryostorage biorepositories, proudly announces the opening of its newest facility in Atlanta, Georgia. This expansion further solidifies CryoFuture's commitment to providing cutting-edge cryostorage and transportation solutions across the United States.Setting a New Standard in CryostorageCryoFuture’s Atlanta facility is the latest addition to its rapidly growing network of biorepositories, joining established locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and New Jersey/New York. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced storage technology and stringent safety protocols, ensuring the highest standards of security and reliability for frozen embryos, oocytes, and sperm. Located strategically in a region known for its vibrant healthcare industry and central transportation hub, the Atlanta location is set to become a key player in the Southeast’s fertility care landscape.Innovative Technology and Unmatched Safety ProtocolsCryoFuture’s Atlanta biorepository, like all its locations, features advanced safety measures including fireproof, tornado, and earthquake-resistant vaults, continuous temperature monitoring, and real-time specimen tracking. These measures, combined with CryoFuture’s stringent five-point security protocol, ensure that all specimens are stored under the safest conditions possible.In addition to these stringent protocols, CryoFuture offers the Extra Protection Program (EPP), a service guarantee that provides an additional layer of security for the specimens stored at its facilities. This program reflects CryoFuture’s commitment to excellence by offering tailored protection plans that further safeguard the integrity and security of each specimen. With both the EPP and the transportation service guarantee, CryoFuture sets a new standard for security and peace of mind in the cryostorage industry.The facility is staffed by a team of expert embryologists and technicians who are dedicated to maintaining the integrity and security of each specimen. With a zero-failure track record, CryoFuture consistently sets industry benchmarks for specimen safety and storage reliability.Expanding Regional Reach and Service ExcellenceThe opening of the Atlanta facility not only extends CryoFuture’s exceptional cryostorage services to the Southeast but also enhances its local and regional transportation capabilities. CryoFuture has established flat-rate pricing for its transportation services, ensuring that clinics and patients across the region have access to secure, timely, and cost-effective specimen transport.CryoFuture’s Atlanta biorepository follows the same set of stringent procedures and standards that all other CryoFuture locations adhere to. This consistent application of high standards across all facilities ensures that whether in Atlanta, California, or New Jersey, clients can expect the same unparalleled level of care and security for their precious specimens.About CryoFutureCryoFuture is leading innovation in cryostorage with its tech-enabled network of state-of-the-art biorepository facilities. Scaling rapidly nationwide, we're raising the standard for security of frozen biological specimens with patented technology and security protocols for optimal laboratory practices.With over 200 years of collective embryology experience, our expert team is committed to supporting fertility clinics and patients alike by offering advanced storage facilities and exceptional customer service. Our comprehensive services include local long-term storage, secure transportation, RFID inventory management systems, patient billing and consent management, and tailored protection plans, all designed to safeguard the most precious specimens. Our software platform includes a patient portal with detailed specimen information, ensuring transparency and accessibility.CryoFuture's facilities feature a five-point security system, real-time GPS tracking, and continuous temperature monitoring to provide unparalleled peace of mind. Trusted by top fertility centers and patients nationwide, CryoFuture is your partner in fertility preservation, ensuring the future of your family is in safe hands.For more information, visit www.cryofuture.com or contact support@cryofuture.com.

