METALCON Offers Complimentary Fire-Resilient Metal Education to Advance Building Safety Education

NEWTON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To advance and support construction safety, METALCON, the leading international metal construction tradeshow and conference, and RAiNA, the Rainscreen Association in North America offers complimentary access to crucial fire resilience and construction training. This initiative reflects METALCON’s dedication to protecting communities through education about fire-safety metal applications in modern construction.This hour-long webinar, available for free on METALCON’s YouTube Channel and website , features Steve Gaynor of RAiNA and PIVOTH and illustrates the vital relationship between exterior wall assembly performance and fire safety. Drawing from groundbreaking research at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), the program showcases real-world applications of resistant materials and their life-saving potential.At the heart of this educational initiative is a detailed exploration of construction classifications from Type 1 structures - the gold standard in fire resistance - to Type 5 buildings. Participants gain deep insights into how different building materials and methods impact fire safety, emphasizing the superior performance of protected steel and concrete in fire-resistant applications.Metal and construction professionals know that fire-resilient construction isn’t just about meeting code requirements but also protecting lives and property. Comprehensive education on building materials, types, and potential fire risks is essential for metal and construction professionals, architects, and first responders alike. The training provides practical insights that enable better decision-making in building design and material selection. Fire-resistant metal training is available on demand for professionals worldwide.About METALCON:Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on a dynamic exhibit hall, extensive educational programs, and interactive learning opportunities. This is the event’s seventh time in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com

