U.S. Navy Installations, Fleet Commands Participate in Annual Force Protection Exercise

Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) will conduct their annual two-part force protection exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain (CS-SC25), Feb. 3-14, at all Navy installations located in the continental United States.

“Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain reinforces our commitment to protecting our people and preserving operational readiness by testing our ability to adapt to evolving force protection, security, and mission assurance challenges,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “This exercise builds resilience and fosters coordination between fleet and shore forces, installation commands, and partner agencies, ensuring we stay prepared to counter modern day threats with precision and unity of effort.”

Citadel Shield, held during the first week, is a field training exercise (FTX) led by CNIC, while Solid Curtain follows in the second week as a command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC. This two-part training is designed to boost the readiness of U.S. Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among commands, other services, and agency partners to protect life, equipment, and facilities. Both weeks will simulate realistic threat scenarios, including active shooters, unauthorized base access, and improvised explosive devices.

“Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercises are vital to ensuring the preparedness and effectiveness of our Navy security forces,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command. “These comprehensive training scenarios simulate real-world threats to enhance our readiness and interoperability with other services and agency partners. Our commitment is to safeguard life, equipment, and facilities, and these exercises are an essential part of fulfilling that mission.”

CS-SC25 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

For information about potential local impacts due to the exercise, please visit your local Navy installation’s website and social media channels.

For more information U.S. Fleet Forces or Navy installations, visit the USFF website at https://www.usff.navy.mil or CNIC website at https://www.cnic.navy.mil. You can also follow them on Facebook and X at www.facebook.com/usfleetforces, www.twitter.com/usfleetforces, www.facebook.com/navyinstallations and https://twitter.com/cnichq.